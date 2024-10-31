Truth and Reconciliation beyond Sept 30

Dwayne Donald says that ignorance “maintains unethical relationships” that result from a pervasion of colonial practices, logics, and attitudes into everyday life. In other words, it’s no excuse.

Dwayne Donald says that ignorance “maintains unethical relationships” that result from a pervasion of colonial practices, logics, and attitudes into everyday life. In other words, it’s no excuse. Annika Hadden

Keenan Cummings hopes to walk with others engaging in reconciliation

In the weeks following the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, it’s important to note that Truth and reconciliation is an effort that goes beyond Sept 30. Keenan Cummings, the Transition Co-ordinator at the ta-tawâw Centre at the University of Regina spoke to the Carillon about what truth and reconciliation means on a day-to-day basis and how settlers can work towards improved relations.

Cummings’ mother came from Fishing Lake First Nation and his father from Guyana. “As an Indigenous person…with the Indigenous peoples is where I feel most connected. And that’s the path I choose to walk right now,” he said.

Cummings believes that reconciliation is about continuous learning, rather than an end goal that needs to be achieved. “So many people I feel want to reconcile right away. Some reserves don’t have access to clean drinking water,” Cummings pointed out.

“‘Well, I can’t take out drinking water every week so what do you want me to do?’” Cummings considered a question that some might ask. His answer? “I want you to continue to just learn.”

Cummings doesn’t feel reconciliation is possible without the truth being told constantly. “Sometimes those truths are going to be hard and may seem unfair. The Residential Schools, the Indian Act, Sixties Scoop, none of us created those documents or those institutions, but we all inherited them,” he said.

“When we learn about them, we learn…about some of those hardships that Indigenous people have faced…. If you also take time to view the beauty [and vibrance in] the culture, [you have the opportunity to] see how Indigenous people can thrive and still be successful while they’re still imagining [how to] cope with some of the pain that previous institutions and policies put in place,” Cummings explained.

Cummings also discussed what a lack of initiative he sees when it comes to learning, saying that, often, people “don’t want to take the initiative to go and learn.” Other times, “they may not feel always welcomed…sometimes, if a non-Indigenous person comes into an Indigenous setting to learn about things, they’re the minority and that makes them feel uncomfortable.”

This feeling of discomfort is important though, Cummings explains, as it puts people in the shoes of an Indigenous person, as they are sometimes the minority in other institutions. As Cummings explains, “some people aren’t ready to feel that uncomfortableness and…move forward and…work on themselves.”

In terms of efforts already made towards truth and reconciliation, Cummings spoke of what he’s seen on campus. “At a student level, I’m proud of some of [the] students now taking in that knowledge of where they fit into this effort and trying to learn.”

Institutionally, Cummings says, “as organizations or institutions, we can’t check that many [calls to action are completed]. But that’s not fair to say that there aren’t people in those institutions doing things.”

Cummings also believes that reconciliation is a path that can be walked together so that the future is better and kinder to the coming generations. “My hope is to walk with people who are wanting to engage [in] reconciliation right now, teach them things: some of those hardships, but also the beautiful virtues in the culture, and that my children don’t have to go through life…being treated how I was…. for me, my priority is doing this for our next generation.”

Talking about day-to-day efforts he said, “I think the best daily thing to do is if you see an Indigenous person that is maybe struggling with houselessness, addictions, do your best not to judge them. We don’t know what hardships they had to go through or their family.” He also said that they may not have had the chance to fully heal and that could be impacting them negatively.

In regard to what is important for society to learn, Cummings said, “It’s not to judge one another, but to love and be kind, and educate yourself daily. Don’t be scared to learn and take opportunities to engage in ceremonies or teachings.”

He continued, “as much as you’re uncomfortable…usually if you go to a space for a ceremony or something…[someone] might ask you why you’re there, and if you say you’re there to learn, I’ll be guaranteeing you the next couple of things that person will say is come sit…because as Indigenous peoples, that’s who we are, we’re giving.”

“We like to help one another and be kind to one another. So, take opportunities, if…you have questions, and want to come learn, come to ta-tawâw. Don’t be scared to go in and learn,” Cummings concluded.