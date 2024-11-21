Trump 2024

I am sure the fire will not cross borders... Macrovector and Freeicon via Canva manipulated by annika hadden

A New Chapter in American Politics

zinia jaswal, contributor

Marking a historic comeback, Donald Trump has emerged victorious in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election. His win not only caps off a contentious and fierce campaign, but also sets the stage for what promises to be another turbulent chapter in American politics. As Trump prepares for his second presidency, the country is bracing for what the next four years could look like, given the changes in political landscape.

The road to victory for Donald Trump was not easy. Despite his controversial tenure in office between 2017 and 2021, which was full of polarizing policies and an impeachment trial, Trump galvanized a large base of voters, particularly among conservatives, the working-class, and populist groups.

This base remained unwavering in their support despite the former president facing legal challenges and ongoing investigations. Trump’s larger than life persona, charisma, and ability to command attention from media were key elements in his popularity. His supporters did not view him as just another politician, but as a man who understood their frustrations and represented their hopes. Trump has a unique style, connecting him to his supporters because of his direct, brash, unapologetic way of speaking.

Many of Trump’s supporters align closely with his political views, particularly his conservative and populist policies. His platform on issues such as economic nationalism, immigration reform and conservative policies resonates deeply with his base, especially the working class.

Trump promises to protect American jobs and renegotiate trade deals, as well as to help people who feel left behind by globalization. His economic policies seem to directly speak to people’s frustrations. Trump also became a symbol of resistance against progressive cultural movements, such as on issues like abortion, 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, and gun rights. His stance on protecting American values connected with the voters who felt like America was losing its culture.

The Trump campaign also tapped into deep-seated frustration with the Biden administration. The Biden presidency, which has struggled with issues like inflation, supply chain disruptions, immigration influx, and rising crime rate as well progressive cultural movements, provided Trump a ground to position himself as a solution to what he called an America in decline.

Trump presented a compelling case for economic policies, emphasizing the need to bring jobs back to America. His promises include tax cuts, reducing regulatory burdens, and renegotiating trade deals to favor American workers. Trump’s staunch position on immigration continued to be a cornerstone of his platform, with the promise of enforcing stricter immigration regulations.

Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News, “We know that on day one he is going to launch the largest mass deportation of illegal immigrants in American history,” suggesting that he is preparing to enact strict border control as a priority. Trump has also promised to end the inflation that has spiraled out of control during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Donald Trump’s comeback could significantly impact Canada’s relationship with the United States, especially given the tense nature of Trump’s first term. His “America first” approach to trade and foreign policies has led to tensions with Canada in the past, particularly because of the NAFTA negotiations which resulted in the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement.

Trump’s stance on immigration issues may also lead to tensions with Canada. Further, his energy policies prioritizing fossil fuel production may conflict with Canada’s climate change goals. For Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump’s return could present a diplomatic challenge as Canada seeks to protect its interests while juggling the unpredictable and blunt nature of a Trump presidency.

Trudeau’s progressive agenda, especially on climate change and social issues, puts his government in direct opposition to Trump’s policies. The U.S.’s potential focus on more isolationist policies could force Canada to adjust its foreign policy, particularly on trade matters. With Trump holding his stance on immigration, Canada may also face increased pressure from asylum seekers at the border. Trudeau will need to balance maintaining strong ties with the U.S. while asserting Canada’s commitment to progressive values, navigating a relationship marked by both cooperation and tension.

Trump aims to boost manufacturing by bringing jobs back to America through incentives for business to invest in U.S.-based factories and supply chains, reducing reliance on overseas imports. Recently Trump declared, “We are going to bring back American jobs and restore American manufacturing like we have never seen before,” showing his commitment to bring back jobs for the middle class.

He also stated, “We have more oil than anybody and we are going to use it to create jobs.” This reflects his economic strategy; reducing government interference, strengthening domestic industries, and fostering an environment where America can thrive.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have also recently developed a growing relationship around business and innovation. Trump has praised Musk’s work on Tesla and SpaceX, which he sees as emblematic of American innovation. Musk has also supported Trump’s policies regarding tax cuts and government regulation, and both share a vision of America First. This collaboration will help secure U.S. leadership in emerging industries as well as make America innovative, positioning them as key figures in shaping the future for the U.S..

The “Make America Great Again” slogan emphasizes a vision of returning the U.S. to what his supporters see as a period of national strength, prosperity, and pride, often symbolized by the mid-20th century, when America was an economic powerhouse and a global leader.

The slogan emphasizes a desire to restore American manufacturing, reign in government regulation, strengthen borders, and prioritize American businesses over foreign ones. As Trump states, he has to undo the negative effects of globalization, cultural changes, and trade imbalances that took place during Biden’s presidency, and aim to re-prioritize values and policies that benefit the working class.

Donald Trump’s 2024 victory represents a political earthquake, marking a new chapter in American history. His administration will undoubtedly continue to push forward on the nationalist policies that defined his first run for office, while navigating significant legal, social and political challenges.

As Trump prepares to step into office again, the world is watching closely on how he tackles issues facing America and anticipating what his first day in office will look like. Whether his second term will be a moment of political renewal or further polarization remains to be seen, but one thing is certain; Trump’s influence on American politics is far from over.