Study Habits for Your Survival

Why is everything else more interesting before exams? fancycrave1 via pixabay, graphkiner and sketchify via canva manipulated by annika hadden

Tips to fend off the finals

Good study habits are extremely important for your survival in life, more so in university. As we get closer to December, the reality that the semester is ending hits. We know what awaits us. Eternal doom…otherwise known as finals week.

Friends do not be scared. Do not despair. All it takes is some planning ahead. Here are some good study habits that will aid you as you navigate finals and get prepared for your papers, assignments, projects, and exams.

To prepare for finals, it is important to set specific goals. You need to draft and define your goals. Additionally, it is important that you set achievable goals. This can be done by defining your overall goals, and then focusing on short term goals that will get you to achieve your overall goals.

You need to create a study schedule. Figure out your schedule of finals and divide each day to focus on specific tasks you need to accomplish and understand. Set aside dedicated time for studying. Consistency will make you less anxious as you get closer to your final. Additionally, this will ensure that you are not cramming last minute. For your own sake, I encourage you to create a study plan and schedule.

Creating a study schedule goes hand in hand with staying organized, which is another factor that is important for your survival. Keep track of your assignments, exams, and notes in one place. I personally enjoy using a planner. If you don’t like writing, I recommend that you check out digital tools such as Notion to help you stay on top of your classes every semester.

Additionally, focus on eliminating distractions. Study in a quiet space without clutter. If you are someone like me who needs a little background noise to study or focus, that is completely okay, however I advise you to play a movie or a show that you have seen a million times. This creates the right noise for you, is comforting as you don’t feel entirely alone, and makes studying something to look forward to.

Make sure that you find a study space that is perfect for you. If you can study at home, that is lovely, however if you cannot, there are many study spots on campus. I personally enjoy the fifth floor of the Archer library, the Women’s Centre at Riddell, as well as Luther Library. For me, these have been the best study spots on campus for the past few years.

Moreover, it is important that you find ways to mitigate and manage your stress as this can be a very difficult time for many students. Please try to take breaks when you are studying.

I hate to say it, but diet is important, folks. You need to eat nourishing foods throughout the day. Food is fuel. Food is life. Food is important for you to improve your study habits. I personally enjoy meal prepping as I hate thinking about what I will eat throughout the day, but especially during finals week.

It is a busy time, so I make sure I prep all my meals ahead of time, so I don’t have to think about it. Your health is valuable. Physical health is an asset that supports mental focus. Healthy eating and sleep habits will improve your concentration in stressful times.

Lastly, remember this is temporary. Finals will pass. You will have a fabulous winter break. You will get to relax. You will get to sleep. And most importantly, you will get to binge all your favourite shows. They’re not going anywhere. Hang in there. Good luck.