The Rams celebrate their herd with awards and recognition

Chatting with two award winners of the 2025 Rams’ Award Night

The Regina Rams hosted the Rams’ Award Night at Conexus Arts Centre on Dec. 5, 2025. During a low-key dinner reception, coaches handed out awards to the most outstanding Rams athletes from the 2025 season. Emceed by Rams’ seniors Rylan Sokul and Jaxon Runge, the evening was intimate and entertaining.

Over 17 awards were handed out across both the offensive and defensive lines, covering a mixture of all years of eligibility. Along with the internal team awards, there were a total of 11 academic/athletic achievements and 11 Canada West All Stars recognized.

The night was especially notable for two Rams: rookie kicker Ty Gorniak and third-year running back Marshall Erichsen.

Ty Gorniak

Lovingly referred to by team personnel as “Little Ty Gorniak,” the kicker’s impact on the field was anything but small. Gorniak collected the most points for any Ram player this season with 99 total points.

Gorniak was named special teams player of the year, leading scorer of the year, Canada West All Star, and USports second team All Canadian. He also was a fan favourite with his teammates, as was evident when they erupted in cheers as he was called to the stage.

Gorniak grew up in Balgonie, a short fifteen minute drive from the city. Growing up on a farm, his father built him his own goal post in their backyard to practice kicking. “I’ve pretty much been kicking the ball at my house since I was eight years old, as soon as I could kick.”

Gorniak made 23 out of an attempted 30 field goals this season, giving him a 76.67 average completion percentage. His longest field goal was 44 yards and he had a total of 2356 yards in kickoffs.

Gorniak was called to the field at some of the most daunting points of the season, including the double overtime semifinal game against the Manitoba Bisons. The game had gone back and forth between the two teams and it came down to the kickers on both teams to break the tie.

When asked about the pressure he faced in the semifinal game, Gorniak said, “When the time comes, it’s my opportunity to go out there and I have an opportunity to show my teammates that they can trust me. You got to trust in yourself, trust why you’re there, and to go out there and do your job.”

He also noted that that game was his personal season highlight. Winning that double overtime game sent the Rams to their second consecutive Hardy Cup.

Marshall Erichsen

A Regina native, Erichsen made history this season after running 1026 total yards and contributing eleven touchdowns to the Rams best-season-record-to-date of six wins and two losses. He also averaged a phenomenal 128.3 yards per game, leading Canada West in running back yards per game. There was a 38 point difference between him and second place.

Erichsen was given a lot of freedom this season from his coaches but they also made sure to keep him humble. “I think my coaches had high expectations for me, and part of my game is that I kind of like to make something happen,” said Erichsen. “Maybe it’s not the correct way to run it or the proper way that they’re teaching it, but it usually turns out in my favor. I’m not gonna say all the time, but most of the time. But Mark likes to keep me humble and make sure that I do the proper things.”

Unfortunately, in the semifinal game against the Manitoba Bisons, Erichsen tore his Achilles tendon, thus ending his season. The week of the Hardy Cup, Erichsen underwent surgery to repair his injury and participated in the game from the Rams’ bench.

However, Rams’ fans can take a breath since Erichsen is optimistic for his return in the fall. “It’s looking good. The surgeon said it’s good. Yeah, I’m well on my way and I’ll be ready to go next year.”

Although he was not able to finish the semifinal game, Erichsen added that this particular game was his personal season highlight. “Even though I got hurt and I was watching it, I was so proud of how the team rallied together and won it in the end. It was a full team thing, and it just showed what kind of team we were and how resilient we are as a group.”

Going into 2026

The Rams have 17 senior athletes who are out of eligibility after this season. On the flipside, there have been over seven new signees for the 2026 season. The Rams also have other key athletes returning, like running back Christian Katende, quarterback Owen Sieben, receivers Nicholas Sirleaf and Renzel Aranaza, and, of course, Gorniak and Erichsen.

Erichsen and Gorniak said that what they are most looking forward to for next season is being back together as a team. The Rams have a great comradery and atmosphere within their club and are looking forward to getting back to work.

Rams’ Award Night 2025 Winners

Jerry Orban Most Outstanding Offensive Linemen: Riley Schick Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman: Toryn Swystun-Bernes

Led Ludwig Most Outstanding Offensive Back: Marshall Erichsen Most Outstanding Defensive Back: Carson Sombach

Ram Tough Linebacker Award: Chopper Hippe

Receiver of the Year: Nicholas Sirleaf

Leading Scorer of the Year- Ty Gorniak

Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Wong

Special Teams Player of the Year: Ty Gorniak

Offensive Scout: Connor Kerr

Defensive Scout: Maddux Elson

Rookie of the Year: Liam Platt

Michael Schmidt Memorial Award: Emmett Steadman

Most Valuable Player: Marshall Erichsen

Gord Currie Award: Brandon Wong

Canada West All Stars: Will Templeton, Riley Schick, Ethan Graham, Carson Sombach, Nicholas Sirleaf, Marshall Erichsen, Brandon Wong, Ty Gorniak, Toryn Swystun-Bernes, Max Polischuk, and Jacob Tkachuk

All Academic All Canadians: Jaxon Fuchs, Renzel Arinaza, Daniel Thornton, Joe Camplin, and Maliq Washington

Gino Fracas Award: Coach Dwayne Masson

First Team All Canadian: Marshall Erichsen

Second Team All Canadian: Ty Gorniak, Nicholas Sirleaf, Carson Sombach, Max Polischuk, and Brandon Wong

Fifth Year Seniors: Emmett Steadman, Noah Pelltier, Jaxon Fuchs, Chopper Hippe, Isaac Wagner, Dawson Abbott, Jaxon Runge, Logan Hubick, Praise Odogun, Riley Schick, Joe Camplin, Trey Jones, Ethan Jaster, Apete Tuiloma, Ryan Makowsky, Rylan Sokul, and Jacob Dakiniewich