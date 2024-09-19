The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Resilience is one of the most important things a person can learn. Another is compassion.

Resilience is one of the most important things a person can learn. Another is compassion. Hosny salah via Pixabay

A look back at 11 months of attacks

It’s been nearly 11 months since October 7, 2023, the onset of the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Bombings and airstrikes have led to extensive loss of life, injuries, and the destruction of infrastructure. Civilians, including children, have borne the brunt of these attacks, as schools, homes, and hospitals have become targets.

The impact of this crisis extends far beyond the physical damage. Stories from the ground reveal the psychological trauma inflicted on the population.

This stark reality, and the countless testimonies referencing it, is echoed in a statement by Nour Hammad, one of the World Food Programme’s Communications Officers.

Hammad left Alzahra last November due to the war and now lives in Central Gaza with her siblings. Despite severe shortages of water and electricity, she considers herself fortunate to have a roof over her head.

At one point, she says “I love Gaza, but I’ve always seen it like a tiny prison. These last 10 months feel like 10 years. It sometimes feels like a hangman’s noose is around your neck. Some days, the noose is so tight you can barely take a breath. But other days I feel capable, cheerful, ready to persevere.”

While global headlines celebrate “Back to School,” Gaza’s children face a dire reality. There is no back-to-school for these children. The walls of schools and universities are crumbled by constant attacks and bombings. The lack of safety, compounded by the blockade, means that Gaza’s children are deprived of the fundamental right to education.

The Associated Press explains that 625,000 school-aged children in Gaza have lost an entire year of education. Now, they’re entering a second school year with schools shut down and in ruin.

The United Nations Human Rights office of the High Commissioner’s April 18 press release stated that “after six months of military assault, more than 5,479 students, 261 teachers, and 95 university professors have been killed in Gaza.” Those figures have grown in recent months.

In response, Islamic Relief Canada (IRC) organized a bus campaign in Toronto in collaboration with Save the Children (STC) to create a campaign featuring buses driving through downtown Toronto. According to a press release by STC, “The buses…represent the staggering reality that over 200 school buses would be required to transport the number of Palestinian children who have lost their lives in the past 11 months.”

According to a recent UNICEF report, at least 45,000 first graders in Gaza are unable to start school due to the ongoing genocide. “Children in the Gaza Strip have lost their homes, family members, friends, safety, and routine,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. “They have also lost the sanctuary and stimulation provided by school, putting their bright futures at risk.”

According to UNICEF’s report, schools in Gaza have been closed since October 2023. This unprecedented interruption has left 39,000 students unable to complete their final year and take crucial exams.

Students in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are also affected by violence and restrictions on movement. To address the crisis, UNICEF and partners have set up 39 Temporary Learning Spaces in Gaza, serving over 12,400 students and providing emergency learning kits and mental health support.

“Children remain eager to learn. Every time I meet with children… they ask when they can go back to school,” writes UNICEF’s Jane Courtney. Amidst the turmoil, the international community can help by rallying to provide humanitarian aid but also to push for a lasting ceasefire that works towards a comprehensive solution addressing the immediate and long-term needs of the population affected.

As Nelson Mandela states: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

Sources:

(World Humanitarian Day: ‘In Gaza, we can’t imagine tomorrow’ | World Food Programme (wfp.org))

Moreover, (retrieved from 45,000 first graders unable to start the new school year in the Gaza Strip: UNICEF),

https://www.ohchr.org/en/press-releases/2024/04/un-experts-deeply-concerned-over-scholasticide-gaza#:~:text=After%20six%20months%20of%20military,with%20numbers%20growing%20each%20day.