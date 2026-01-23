Study STEM and arts together with U of R’s newly launched three-year degree

A degree that allows students to blend STEM and arts on their own terms.

A first-of-its kind program in Canada

Students can now major in “figuring it out” without having to pick a side in the arts vs. science feud. The faculties of arts, science, and media, art, and performance (MAP) at the University of Regina (U of R) launched a new three-year bachelor of arts and science (BA&Sc) degree. The program is first-of-its-kind in the country. This multidisciplinary program allows students to navigate their interests in both Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics ( STEM) and liberal and creative arts.

Design your own degree

Based on the flexible structure of this program, students have the option to choose the faculty that they want to register for their courses. Students can choose to register through the faculty of arts, science, or MAP. They can take up to two years of classes off campus, either remotely or through a regional college, and complete the degree in three years. Students also have the option to move into the BA&Sc degree from a certificate or diploma and transfer from other institutions such as Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

The appeal of a three-year degree

The Carillon got the chance to connect with Douglas Farenick, dean of science, to get more insights about the degree. He shared via email that the BA&Sc program started in spring 2025.

When asked about the rationale behind creating this program, Farenick said, “It is very much a design your own degree program, which gives a great deal of flexibility to students. It allows some students to pursue a broad range of courses, while others may wish to seek courses in a particular thematic area.” Though there are no options for pursuing a major in this interdisciplinary program, students can do a minor.

Farenick mentions that a big perk of this program is that it is a three-year degree, which increases the opportunity for participation in postsecondary education since it may not be possible for some students to spend four years on a traditional degree. He states, “We know that many students abandon their studies before completing a degree, for a variety of good reasons. The BA&Sc may, therefore, appeal to those who just aren’t able to dedicate four or more years to their degree program.”

The first cohort of the BA&Sc graduates convocated in fall 2025, and Farenick says, “These were students who had been in four-year programs but made the switch to the three-year BA&Sc for their own personal reasons. They now have a University of Regina degree for their efforts, and I think this is great.”

Meets the demands of a modern workforce

Farenick is also of the opinion that the BA&Sc has started at a good time. “A generation ago, people stayed in the same profession for nearly their whole working life. Today, the pace of change requires employees to be constantly learning and to be adapting to changing realities. Often, this means changing employers and professions.”

He continued that by having a combined foundation in science and the liberal or creative arts, the BA&Sc program prepares learners to be “intellectually flexible, to excel in a wide range of situations, and to gain foundational knowledge in various subjects.”He strongly recommends aspiring students who are at the two-year point in their respective degrees to meet with an academic advisor to ensure a smooth and easy transition from a four-year degree program to the three-year BA&Sc degree.“Our academic advisors and associate deans have worked hard to ensure each student receives the same quality of advising and attention, regardless of the faculty the student is registered in,” said Farenick.

Advice from the dean

He urges students to seize the opportunity and pursue their passion. “My advice is simple: go for it!”

“It is your life, and you should be true to yourself while still being a useful contributor to the world through whatever employment you find yourself in. Postsecondary education is an extraordinary privilege, and we are fortunate in Canada to have an excellent university system with good universities in every province, as well as the northern territories.”

The BA&Sc represents a shift in thinking about degree structures. By combining cross-faculty flexibility, a condensed timeline, and a recognition of prior learning, the U of R is betting the most relevant degree for an uncertain future might be the one students have a hand in designing themselves.