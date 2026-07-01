Students say so long Lazy Owl, hello to The Study

The Owl vs. The Study logo in real time Submitted by: Abdul

The Owl vs. The Study logo in real time Submitted by: Abdul

But questions remain about who’s in charge of the revived campus pub

It’s been more than a month since The Study opened its doors to the campus community, replacing longstanding pub and legendary local institution The Lazy Owl.

The Carillon took a stroll around the renovated and re-imagined space in June. Here are our findings.

The Study vs. The Owl

We found the decor to be similar to The Lazy Owl, with concrete floors and high ceilings. There were multiple big screens, some showing World Cup Soccer. There were also World Cup-themed meals and activities during the month of June.

The menu was pretty standard for a campus pub: burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and bowls. Some items, however, seemed a bit cheaper than they were at the Owl.

Operations of The Study

Some students the Carillon spoke with wondered if The Study will offer the same discounts and services previously available through The Owl.

Unlike the situation with The Owl, which was under student leadership, it’s not clear who’s calling the shots at The Study. Is it the U of R administration? The recently formed University of Regina Students’ Association (URSA)? Some other group?

Trifon’s operates the pub and The Carillon reached out for an interview on their plans for The Study. We didn’t receive a response before publication deadline.

The Carillon having staff lunch at The Study

Submitted by: Chanchal Mitruka

Students’ concerns and URSA’s response

Will students have a say on what happens in the space?

On URSA’s Instagram page, under their press release on The Study, a student commenter asked questions that are no doubt shared by many.

The student asks, “Whoever the vendor, who are they paying rent to? Is it [the] university or the URSA? Or [are] both organizations merged now?”

URSA explained the details of this question in the post: “While URSA does not receive lease payments, we have created a payment structure whereby The Study’s business will generate us revenue, and that they are required in their agreement to meet with student committees for the sake of guidance on operations.”

The same student raised another question about who handles the leased spaces, and if the university’s ownership is permanent.

URSA said that after the dissolution of URSU, ownership of the space went back to the university.

URSA continues to say that students did spend money on the space’s renovations, as the state the Lazy Owl was left in “required to bring it back [up] to health code regulations.”

A Brief History of Lazy

The Lazy Owl traces its roots to 1967, and has a long political history. In the mid-1960s, funds were collected from members of the student union to cover the fee for a new student centre, now known as Dr. William Riddell Centre. In 1986, the government agreed to provide some funding for the building, and in 1995 Riddell was established, where The Lazy Owl held its place.

It took a lot of work for the students’ union in the 1970s and ’80s to turn the Owl into a competitive bar and restaurant.

So whooo’s hungry now? Check out The Study as it works to establish itself as the new student pub.