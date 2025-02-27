Student Ambassadors lead fundraiser for Gaza with UNICEF

Who knew a bake sale could help save lives! Donate now and support a cause Chris Kerr from Noun Project, verry poernomo, .khaiinauy from stu-khaii via Canva manipulated by Annika Hadden

Ambassadors trading their uniforms for aprons, a bake sale for a reason!

The University of Regina Ambassador leaders Mohammad Akib Hossain and Vana Hung organized a two-day fundraiser in February for the children of Gaza, in collaboration with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Funds (UNICEF).

Hossain, who was previously a part of UNICEF Canada’s youth advocacy program, contacted his previous colleagues to organize the fundraiser which was co-hosted by Hung.

The event was called “Hope Beyond Borders” and tabling for the event took place twice on campus on Feb. 7 in the classroom building and Feb. 14 at the Riddell Centre. Leaders and volunteers sold baked goods to raise money to help UNICEF support the children who are amongst the worst affected by the war in Gaza.

“We are fundraising for UNICEF to provide urgent humanitarian support to the children caught in the Gaza crisis. Thousands of children have been displaced, injured, killed or have been caught in the fighting that has engulfed Gaza and Israel. Children on both sides continue to pay the highest price for the violence. The rights of every single child, no matter who or where they are, must be protected,” read a statement on UNICEF’s website .

Donors had the option to buy baked goods and/or donate directly on the website. The money raised will go towards providing safe water, essential medical supplies, hygiene kits, emergency supplies like blankets, warm clothes, tarps and tents and essential vaccines amongst other essentials. .

Hung, a third-year biology major at the UofR highlighted how the support of the ambassadors who volunteered during the fundraiser was imperative for its success.

“Our ambassadors have played a huge role in spreading awareness of our fundraiser by speaking about the purpose of our fundraiser to the thousands of students and staff of the University of Regina, assisting with finances and assisting with the safe handling of the baked goods,” she said.

The ambassador volunteers appeared motivated, enthusiastic and driven at the event. “We have had amazing engagement not only from the students but also from the faculty members,” said one volunteer.

“I think the event was a huge success. We definitely surpassed what we expected to raise. We had so many people come to our table to support the cause, and we appreciate everyone who stopped by,” said Hung.

Hung also extended gratitude towards The Everyday Kitchen for donating donuts on the Feb. 7 fundraiser. “We truly are extremely grateful for their generous donations. Many of the students were so excited to see The Everyday Kitchen donuts at our table,” she said.

The fundraiser collected approximately $3600 in total at the end of the second on-campus event according to information shared with The Carillon.

“We also want to thank once again the students and staff who came to stop by at our events, everyone who donated and those who spread the word about our fundraiser. Every dollar counts when it comes to supporting children, and [the supporters’] generosity does not go unnoticed,” concluded Hung.

The Ambassador program is one of the U of R’s experiential learning opportunities offered to students as part of UR Path.