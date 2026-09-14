Setting courses for The Odyssey

Apparently all it took to make Classics interesting was Christopher Nolan. Images sourced from Google, Manipulated by: Abdul Mian

Apparently all it took to make Classics interesting was Christopher Nolan. Images sourced from Google, Manipulated by: Abdul Mian

Nolan’s blockbuster’s box-office blowout sparks interest in Classics



Most readers will be familiar with the revered ancient author Homer and his titanic classical epic poem, The Odyssey.

This past summer, after a production itself reminiscent of Odysseus’ decades-long trip from Ithica to Troy then across the Mediterranean Sea and back, Homer’s tale landed on the big screen as a $250 million Christopher Nolan epic.

Following the success of his 2023 Academy Award-winning film Oppenheimer, director Nolan adapted Homer’s sprawling tale of mythical Greek heroes, monsters and gods. The 2,700-plus-year-old story is considered a foundational pillar of Western literature. In its opening weekend, The Odyssey took in $264.1 million at the global box office. At press time, it’s made over $1.63 billion, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

More than a few media outlets noted how the film inspires fans to revisit Homer’s poem, either by grabbing the translated work off bookshelves or downloading the audiobook.



But has the film’s success swayed students at the U of R to register in Classics classes?

The answer appears to be “yes”.

I’ve seen some of [Nolan’s] work and I know that he can do a good job with a good story. I trust him with it. —Paraskevi Nagel, third-year film student

Student Views

Paraskevi Nagel, a third-year film production student taking a Classics 220 course about women in Ancient Greece and Rome, shared her thoughts on the new film and its popularity. While some students and moviegoers watched The Odyssey because of the hype, Nagel already had a passion for Greek mythology. She’d read the epic poem long before the film was announced.

“I’ve always been interested in Ancient Greece,” says Nagel. As for Nolan? “[He] likes to tell a story and he doesn’t cut it short or anything. I’ve seen some of his work and I know that he can do a good job with a good story.



“I trust him with it,” she says.

A third-year actuarial science student who asked to remain anonymous, however, criticized the director’s storytelling choices.

Anonymous Third Year Actuarial Science Student (ATYASS) says there should’ve been more focus on character development. He says that would’ve elevated The Odyssey’s story amidst the film’s heavy symbolism (war’s inhumanity and its impact on both victims and the civilizations waging it, among other things).



“I think the movie should have had more focus and flesh out the specific trials of The Odyssey,” ATYASS says.

ATYASS wasn’t familiar with Homer before seeing The Odyssey but his friend suggested watching it together. They did, and it piqued his interest in the epic poem.

He now sees how the classical story could be fodder for rich discussions. And while ATYASS isn’t taking any Classics classes this term, he says after watching the movie, he might in the future.

“It’d be interesting to see [the poem and movie] compared through a class,” says ATYASS.

It’d be interesting to see [the poem and movie] compared through a class. -Anonymous third-year actuarial science student

Prof Talk

Gillian Ramsey, a Campion College assistant professor, hasn’t seen The Odyssey yet. But she has followed online debates about its historical accuracy.

Ramsey, who puzzles how a film based on mythology could be ‘historically accurate’, says Homer’s poem “was originally intended to be sung by a bard to audiences at religious and ceremonial gatherings.”

Ramsey has seen increased enrolment in Classics courses, however. And although Classical Mythology isn’t available this term, she hopes interest will continue next year.

All this semester’s courses are well attended, and Ramsey says the history department has also seen an enrollment boost to its ancient Greece syllabus.

Ramsey credits The Odyssey. “Sometimes seeing these things portrayed in a mythical landscape or some other realm gives people the distance they need to get a fresh vantage point on our own reality here and now,” she says.

One reason for this interest could be The Odyssey’s on-the-nose parallels to today’s issues. Those metaphors remind viewers that the challenges society and individuals face today aren’t much different from what people faced in the past: wars’ injustices, abuses of power and corruption, sexual exploitation, xenophobia and what true heroism might actually look like.

So should more University of Regina students sign up for Classics classes? Yes, says Ramsey. Students stand to gain a greater understanding of what the past can tell us about the present day.

Ramsey hopes students are open to learning what the ancient world was like, enriching their own knowledge, and critiquing popular culture past and present. She also hopes they take the courses to understand and appreciate how the modern world “exists as a direct descendant from ancient social and political institutions.”

Ramsey says the experiences of ancient civilizations, their literary characters or historical individuals, can be seen as mirrors for our individual lives.

“I absolutely encourage students to take Classics courses,” she says.

“[It’s a way to] gain empathy for others,” she says.