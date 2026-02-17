Saskatchewan athletes spotlighted in the Grey Cup

A downsized version of an online exclusive article- so you can hold it in your hands!

It was 12 years in the making and it took a lot to get there, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders won the Grey Cup championship, running 112 years, in a 25-17 victory at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 .

Making the University of Regina (U of R) community proud, the Regina Rams and Cougars had a total of eight alums on the Roughriders championship roster, two of which were key playmakers this season.

Tevaughn Campbell

Tevaughn Campbell is one of the U of R’s notable athletic alumni. He was a part of both the Rams football and Cougars track and field programs and he gathered some hefty awards to boot.

In his time with the track program, he won six gold medals, four silver medals, and one bronze medal. Four of those medals came while competing at the national level.

While with the Rams, he was named a Canada West All Star and a USports Second Team All Canadian. He was also listed 18 overall on the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) central scouting list. Campbell finished his senior season with a total of 17 solo tackles and the school’s record for all time yards in kickoff returns. He also made the 2014 East-West Bowl team.

After finishing his business administration degree in 2015, Campbell was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders. He was then traded to the Roughriders for the first stint of his career in the green and white.

During the 2017-2018 season, Campbell was traded to Montreal. From 2019 to 2024, Campbell played in the National Football League (NFL) in the USA. During his NFL career, he played for four teams: the New York Jets, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Campbell notes that his time with the Rams and Cougars helped him foster good relationships with his teammates that he still has today. For Campbell, getting to win the game alongside other alums was really special.

A hot topic of conversation following the game was if there was any added sweetness to the victory due to the fact that the Riders won in Winnipeg. Of course, the rivalry has been strong between the Riders and the Bombers for decades, but Campbell said it did not really matter to him in the end.

“I don’t think it matters where we won it. We could have won it in North Dakota. It was sweet regardless. It’s been 12 years since this province has seen a trophy, and it’s only been four trophies before [the Grey Cup].”

Campbell finished off the season with a total of six interceptions and 18 defensive tackles.

To be on the other side of things now, and be the ones on the military trucks drinking beers and celebrating because we’re the ones that got it done, is pretty special.” – Mitchell Picton

Mitchell Picton

Mitchell Picton is a homegrown Regina boy and, now, a Grey Cup champion. He was with the Rams program from 2013-2017. In 2016, he was named a USports First All Canadian and Canada West All Star. He also held the record for most Touchdown receptions at the school in a season with 24 receptions. In 2017, he held a tied Canada West lead for touchdown receptions with 53. He totaled 20 receptions this season and totaled 226 yards in 14 games. Picton has a lot of praise for the Rams program.

“I’m very fortunate for our time with the Rams. You know, we run a pro-style offense over there. I think that really did prepare me to be able to be ready to go when I was drafted to the CFL and be able to make an impact in this league […] There’s so many of us that came through that U of R program, and I think that really speaks to the quality of the program.”

Being from Regina, Picton’s experience winning the Grey Cup was extra special for him. His nieces and nephews wore jerseys with “81 Uncle Mitchell” written on the back and his whole family was in attendance at the various city celebrations.

Picton remembered the two times when the Riders won the Grey Cup: in 2007, when he was 12 and in 2013, when he was a freshman with the Rams.

“I grew up as part of the Rider nation, so I kind of understand. You know, I was there in 2007 when we won the Grey Cup. [I was] part of the people, you know, these massive crowds celebrating the team. So, to be on the other side of things now, and be the ones on the military trucks drinking beers and celebrating because we’re the ones that got it done, is pretty special.”

Other Alums

Picton and Campbell are just two of eight former Rams athletes to have been a part of this season’s Roughriders. Aldo Galvan, O’Sean Mimbs, Josh Donnelly, Jaxon Ford, Jorgen Hus, and Marc Muller made up the additional Rams alums.