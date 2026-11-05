Nimble November

Calling upon the university’s social butterflies and wallflowers
Woof, I don’t know about you guys, but it seems like midterm season has been going on since the end of September. While studying hard is important, looking after your mental health is equally crucial. To help you find that perfect balance, we are back with another lineup of amazing events happening around campus and the city.
Off-campus
Haunted Heartbreak Hotel
When: Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 1012 Angus St, Regina Performing Arts Centre
Price: $30
Ghosts as residents? Wait, who said that? Join Regina Performing Arts for a spooky night featuring dance, pole performances, circus arts, aerial arts and more!
Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny
When: Nov. 13, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Where: 200 Lakeshore Dr, Conexus Arts Centre
Price: Regular Tickets: $61.09 to $94.91; Platinum Tickets: $148.53
British comedian Jimmy Carr returns to Regina for a night of laughter. He is a well-known comedian with shows on Netflix, so don’t miss this opportunity to catch him!
Holiday Bazaart 2026
When: Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 3475 Albert St, MacKenzie Art Gallery
Price: $5 for members; $7 for non-members; youth 12 & under free
Every year, the MacKenzie holds a Bazaart Makers Market where individuals are able to shop for art, crafts and designs. Attendees can participate in special art programming and engage in the Gallery’s latest exhibitions! Sounds like a perfect way to get some curated holiday gifts and spend your Saturday afternoon.
Canadian Western Agribition
When: Nov. 23 to 28, times vary by day
Where: REAL District
Price:
General Admission (does not include rodeo admission):
- One-day admission: Adult: $27.03; Youth (13 to 17): $7.01
- Three-day admission: $58.56
One of the province’s biggest agricultural events is back, bringing six days of Agribition festivities with cattle to see, competitions to watch, breakfast to eat, and music to listen to. Tons of events that week to keep you engaged and entertained!
Reframed: Harm Reduction Art Show
When: Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Artesian
Price: Free and open to the public
This November, InspirED, a non-profit made up of University of Regina (U of R) students, brings together a curated harm reduction art show. Check out the exhibition at the Artesian!
On-Campus
Remembrance Day Service for Indigenous Veterans
When: Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Tipi, First Nations University (FNUniv), U of R
Price: Free, requires registration before the event
Join FNUniv as they commemorate Indigenous Veterans who have served Canada.
BUGS’ Research Expo
When: Nov. 16, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: RIC Atrium
Price: Free entry
The U of R’s own Biology Undergraduate Graduate Students’ Society (BUGS) is hosting its annual Research Expo! Come find out what different labs on campus are doing and how you can get involved.
2026 Stapleford Lecture with Dr. Mél Hogan
When: Nov. 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Education Auditorium, University of Regina
Price: Free, requires registration before the event
In this lecture with Dr. Hogan, learn about the province’s hot topic: data centres! The presentation explores how tech companies treat our digital information much like oil companies treat crude oil.
With so many cool events happening on and off campus, there is something for everyone — whether you are a social butterfly or a wallflower. Go have fun, you deserve it.