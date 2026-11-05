Nimble November

Calling upon the university’s social butterflies and wallflowers

Woof, I don’t know about you guys, but it seems like midterm season has been going on since the end of September. While studying hard is important, looking after your mental health is equally crucial. To help you find that perfect balance, we are back with another lineup of amazing events happening around campus and the city.

Off-campus

Haunted Heartbreak Hotel

When: Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1012 Angus St, Regina Performing Arts Centre

Price: $30

Ghosts as residents? Wait, who said that? Join Regina Performing Arts for a spooky night featuring dance, pole performances, circus arts, aerial arts and more!

Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny

When: Nov. 13, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Where: 200 Lakeshore Dr, Conexus Arts Centre

Price: Regular Tickets: $61.09 to $94.91; Platinum Tickets: $148.53

British comedian Jimmy Carr returns to Regina for a night of laughter. He is a well-known comedian with shows on Netflix, so don’t miss this opportunity to catch him!

Holiday Bazaart 2026

When: Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 3475 Albert St, MacKenzie Art Gallery

Price: $5 for members; $7 for non-members; youth 12 & under free

Every year, the MacKenzie holds a Bazaart Makers Market where individuals are able to shop for art, crafts and designs. Attendees can participate in special art programming and engage in the Gallery’s latest exhibitions! Sounds like a perfect way to get some curated holiday gifts and spend your Saturday afternoon.

Canadian Western Agribition

When: Nov. 23 to 28, times vary by day

Where: REAL District

Price:

General Admission (does not include rodeo admission):

One-day admission: Adult: $27.03; Youth (13 to 17): $7.01

Three-day admission: $58.56

One of the province’s biggest agricultural events is back, bringing six days of Agribition festivities with cattle to see, competitions to watch, breakfast to eat, and music to listen to. Tons of events that week to keep you engaged and entertained!

Reframed: Harm Reduction Art Show

When: Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Artesian

Price: Free and open to the public

This November, InspirED, a non-profit made up of University of Regina (U of R) students, brings together a curated harm reduction art show. Check out the exhibition at the Artesian!

On-Campus

Remembrance Day Service for Indigenous Veterans

When: Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Tipi, First Nations University (FNUniv), U of R

Price: Free, requires registration before the event

Join FNUniv as they commemorate Indigenous Veterans who have served Canada.

BUGS’ Research Expo

When: Nov. 16, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: RIC Atrium

Price: Free entry

The U of R’s own Biology Undergraduate Graduate Students’ Society (BUGS) is hosting its annual Research Expo! Come find out what different labs on campus are doing and how you can get involved.

2026 Stapleford Lecture with Dr. Mél Hogan

When: Nov. 18, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Education Auditorium, University of Regina

Price: Free, requires registration before the event

In this lecture with Dr. Hogan, learn about the province’s hot topic: data centres! The presentation explores how tech companies treat our digital information much like oil companies treat crude oil.

With so many cool events happening on and off campus, there is something for everyone — whether you are a social butterfly or a wallflower. Go have fun, you deserve it.