News Bites

Who knew you could go to a newspaper for instant gratification? Annet Debar manipulated by Allister White

A look at campus news, in brief

What’s up with Welcome Week?

The University of Regina Students’s Union (URSU) typically kicks each year off with a busy welcome week itinerary and Fall 2024 is no different. Welcome Week events begin on Saturday, September 7 and events span over the week, concluding on Friday, September 13.

Saturday, September 7 brings the Nextgen Car Show with an after-party hosted at The Owl at 8 p.m..

On Monday, September 9 there will be an on-campus scavenger hunt and a Rams patio barbeque, also hosted at The Owl.

On Tuesday, September 10 an event branded “Breakfast with Execs” is set to be held in the morning, with karaoke happening in the evening.

The club fair, as well as trivia night, are planned for September 11, and the club fair will return on September 12, when Beer Gardens and a Casino night will also be hosted.

“Pints and Puzzles” and DJ night are set to take place on September 13.

A list of events, along with the time, schedule, and location for each event can be found on URSU’s website.

Starbucks comes to campus

In April 2024, an email from Dianne Ford, the Vice President of Administration, delivered by Student Affairs announced the addition of a Starbucks to campus.

“I am excited to announce that one of the world’s most iconic brands will soon be joining our campus community,” said Ford. The announcement was met with varying responses from the campus community.

While some were excited, many students expressed discontent at the news. Starbucks is one of the brands targeted by an ongoing boycott movement against companies involved in funding the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Starbucks has been boycotted in the past for union-busting activities as well.

Many students thought it was insensitive to welcome and promote the brand on campus. Despite the discontent, Starbucks started operating on campus last week.

Dr. Lloyd Barber Faculty Recital

To continue with the ongoing 50th anniversary celebrations of the University of Regina, the Faculty of Media, Art, and Performance is hosting a season kick-off recital that is free for all to attend on Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m.. The concert will be held at the University Theatre in Riddell Centre.

The recital has been titled to honour Dr. Lloyd Barber, the President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Regina from 1976 to 1990.

The recital is set to feature the debut of the 1916 Nordheimer grand piano donated to the Department of Music in 2019 by Ada Lou Watson, Dr. Barber’s sister, which was restored earlier this year. The recital will also feature a number of talented voice artists and instrumentalists from the department. Parking is free for all attendees.

Costco (2.0) approved

Regina’s planning department recently approved the plans for the construction of a new Costco in Regina. The development application filed with the city of Regina has been under review since the end of July and was approved on August 21. Reportedly, the new store is to be located in the west end of the city next to the Westerra neighbourhood at 8701 Dewdney Avenue.

According to an article from CBC News, the store will have over 1,200 stalls with multiple accessible stalls. The plans include a gas station as well. The timeline for the store’s construction is yet to be released.

Regina currently has only one Costco located on the Anaquod road in the far east end of the city.