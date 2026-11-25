Discovering Southern Ontario gothic literature through The Last of the Crazy People. Image: “House and Shed #3” 2015, 11 x 14 in Gelatin-silver print created by Alexandra de Steiguer. ncartmuseum.org

Discovering Southern Ontario gothic literature through The Last of the Crazy People. Image: “House and Shed #3” 2015, 11 x 14 in Gelatin-silver print created by Alexandra de Steiguer. ncartmuseum.org

Exploring the lesser known literary world of classic Canadian Gothic literature



Some time ago, I was shopping for used books with a friend in downtown Regina. As we flipped through crumbling paperbacks, a beat up copy of Timothy Findley’s The Last of the Crazy People caught my eye. It had all the hallmarks of gothic literature.

Lots of bleakness and broody, existential dread is how these works are identified. Regrettably, I didn’t buy it at the time. I was already reading Jean Rhys’ Caribbean gothic novel, Wide Sargasso Sea.

Discovering Southern Ontario gothic

With Halloween around the corner, I had been curious if there were any Canadian equivalents to the Caribbean or American Southern gothic genres. I was pleasantly surprised to discover a literary genre wholly unfamiliar to me, the Southern Ontario gothic.

After finding out that Findley’s The Last of the Crazy People was one of the first pioneers of this genre, I spent the days around Halloween reading it, as well as learning more about other works that define this genre.

The realm of Southern Ontario gothic generally carries the themes of insight into a stifling atmosphere of small towns, rural areas, busy, industrial cities, and troubled families; repressed trauma, and the gloomier undercurrents of the Canadian psyche and unsavory heritage.

It was coined such after an interview with Findley where he humorously dubs the speculated influence of American Southern gothics on his work as being a distinct, Southern Ontario gothic style.

Societal facade

The Last of the Crazy People depicts a well-to-do family, miserable, each in their own way, but fixated with keeping up appearances, to the detriment of everyone.

The eleven-year-old protagonist, Hooker Winslow, navigates his suffocatingly cold, repressive homelife with an emotionally absent family. His mother becomes withdrawn and depressive after suffering a stillbirth, his father is indifferent to their struggles, his aunt is domineering, and his elder brother drowns himself in his own sorrows. He only finds some warmth in his friendships with his maid and a boy his age working as hired help.

I’ve always been drawn to books about the secret, disturbing dysfunctions of outwardly perfect mid-century families. I find that there’s something very compelling about stories that peel back polite social facades to uncover the dark, messy, and dangerous conflicts happening behind closed doors. Where the main conflicts are primarily due to the flaws and internal turmoils of characters.

Other Southern Ontario gothic works

Many other novels in the Southern Ontario gothic literary tradition include Alice Munro’s Lives of Girls and Women, Timothy Findley’s Headhunter, Robertson Davies’ Deptford Trilogy, and very famously, Margaret Atwood’s widely acclaimed work, Alias Grace.

A similarity this genre often shares with the Caribbean gothic or Southern gothic is incorporating and exploring the various traumas and lingering shadows brought in by the restraints of polite society or post-colonial communities.

In the case of Hooker Winslow’s family dynamics, I found some similarities to Rhys’ Wide Sargasso Sea. The similar themes of isolation, broken family dynamics, desperation, and mental instability all lead to a violent, tragic resolution for both protagonists.

Oppressive circumstances surrounding issues of class, gender, race, and culture are often present, especially in more recent works, such as Drew Hayden Taylor’s Indigenous–centered Southern Ontario gothic vampire thriller, The Night Wanderer. It is a creative, young adult novel about an Indigenous Anishinaabe character who becomes a vampire after nearly dying from a European-introduced disease. It subverts the traditionally Eurocentric focus of other works in the genre, giving it a creative spin.

Why read it?

What makes the Southern Ontario gothic different from other regional gothic stories is the unique aspect of exploring the cultural differences between primarily Eastern Canadian Anglo families, and in many works, the inclusion of Indigenous Canadian perspectives.

This distinct genre of gothic literature is worth exploring if you’re interested in doom and gloom, but delivered with thoughtful, subtle, complex, and most importantly, Canadian-based storytelling.

Give it a chance!