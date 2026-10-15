Oh my home 

“So the first three years were really difficult. I used to be always in my dorms. Even though I have friends here, it was still a little bit lonely, and I just spoke to my parents every night [on] video call, and that’s not enough, actually. I still feel like I’m lonely here and I want to go back to them.“ -Kushi Patel, a fourth-year Computer Science student at the U of R

“It’s hard to meet people, to integrate with different cultures. It’s really difficult to find people to relate with. If I’m back home, it’s easy to talk to people, go places, but here, everyone is just busy, and I miss my family back home. I don’t know, it just feels very lonely here. And the things that they do here, the culture and everything is completely different from what I’m used to.” -Peace Yakubu, a first-year Early Childhood Education student at Saskatchewan Polytechnic College

“There’s a Brazilian community here. That’s good. So, that makes it much easier. So, for me, to have these people that speak Portuguese, and we came from the same country, it’s really important. We have dinners, and we cook Brazilian foods. That makes me feel home. And, yeah, I think the problem is that we are far away from home, and sometimes we just want to stay with our culture a little bit. So, it’s nice to have people that share the same kitchen.” -Isabella Matto, a first-year International Studies student at the U of R

“Everytime I go to India and come back, a wave of homesickness hits over me, has me contemplating my time here and maybe how much happier I’d be at home.” -Anish Jairath, a fourth-year Journalism student at the U of R

“So many times I’ve gone through stuff [when] I just want to hug my family members, or talk to them about stuff, and I end up crying. So, it’s just a feeling for international students, when you wish to have someone nice there with you, but you’re unable to reach them, and the only way you can reach them is just by talking on phones or video calls.” -Praise Adwale, a second-year Business administration at the U of R

Oh my home by Krupa Patel I left my home when I was 18 years old. Nothing has changed but I’ve grown. It was the past, but I remember the smile I shared, the love and hope. Oh my home, oh my home, take me back, to my home. I prayed to go far, but now I see, it’s a silent pain, leaving home. Miles apart, close to my heart. Life just happened to be so hard. I miss my home, I miss my home, take me back, to my home. The dreams I have, the promises I owe keep me going to the shore. The bonds I hold, the life I unfold astonish me in ways unknown. Oh my home, oh my home– I am learning to make this my new home.

“As an international student, you have to make connections over here. I would say if you feel low or anything, I recommend you to go out. Either with your friends or alone, just go out. Enjoy the environment and the weather and anything else. Join the club, go on a single date, go for lunch or anything.” -Parav Patel, a first-year Computer Science student at the U of R

“The people are my favourite thing about my country. They are so nice and welcoming. Everywhere you go, people are talking with you, asking how you feel, and if you’re having a good day or things like that. So, yes, I miss the people. And how warm we are – we like to hug, we like to kiss, and it’s really different here. Yeah. So, I actually miss a little bit of the physical contact.” -Isabella Matto, a first-year International Studies student at the U of R

“I feel most homesick during holidays, when everybody is celebrating in my home country, and I’m here alone, and I don’t have many friends here, so that’s also one part.” -Kushi Patel, a fourth-year Computer Science student at the U of R

“When I first came to the country, it was a lot of missing my friends and the habits or schedule I was so used to living in India, but more recently it’s been my parents and family. Doesn’t matter what we do or where we are, as long as I get to spend time with them, it’s a win in my books.” -Anish Jairath, a fourth-year Journalism student at the U of R