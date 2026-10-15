Pardon My French

New Regina Public School policy makes Core French optional in elementary schools

While “Je Suis Un Pizza” and “C’est L’Halloween” were anthems of many of our childhoods, future generations of Regina students might not be given the same opportunity to learn French in elementary school.

A new Regina Public School policy in which it is no longer mandatory for elementary schools to provide Core French has been formalized. Individual schools will consider their literacy rates and decide whether or not it would be more beneficial to cut out time spent learning French in order to improve their literacy education.

More than 65 per cent schools left without Core French

While the Core French curriculum was not very in depth, it gave a solid general basis for those interested in continuing their language learning journey.

Unfortunately, now only 14 out of 44 elementary schools in Regina have chosen to keep Core French – this is only 32 per cent of the total schools in the city. Three out of five of Sheldon-Williams Collegiate’s feeder schools have decided to keep the subject as well. Out of Sheldon-Williams Collegiate’s 222 student class of 2026, only two graduated with a French 30 credit.

Recently, I asked my high school French teacher her opinion on these changes. According to her, both proficiency in the language at the beginning of grade nine and French enrollment in general will decrease exponentially. Luckily, this will not be the case at Sheldon, but it will be at other high schools with less feeder schools to keep the program alive. While Core French is an optional course in high school, it truly is a beneficial class, as Canada is a bilingual country, after all.

In an interview with the Regina Leader-Post, Regina Public School Division CEO and Director of Education Mark Haarmann said French will in fact remain to run in high schools, but only “provided enough students enrol in them.”

Why someone would choose Health over French is beyond me, but giving students the option of not having to pursue learning another language is not unexpected.

Why someone would choose Health over French is beyond me, but giving students the option of not having to pursue learning another language is not unexpected. -Nada Elhalfawy

French in university

Once students start university, in most majors, they are more or less forced into taking a language course, whether they want to or not.

According to Duolingo, the second most learned language in the world is Spanish. However, here at the University of Regina (U of R), the course most usually taken is French 100. In comparison to French, only two classes of Spanish 111 are offered this semester, contrasting the five French 100s, making French the more commonly chosen course.

According to Li McLeod, a retired Spanish instructor at the U of R, the reason for pushing students towards learning a language is to help them have a basic understanding of said new language, and for “establishing a solid foundation for higher-level study in case, at some point, you decide to continue in the language.”

More often than not, students will complete their two language courses and then choose to not continue learning the language. In that case, the two semesters they spent learning, approximately 100 hours, will result in reaching an A2 level, which is a very basic level and most likely will not be proficient enough to benefit you in your day-to-day life.

Essentially, if someone doesn’t need to learn French in elementary and high school, and is then guided towards it during university, they won’t necessarily gain much out of it, unlike someone who has been learning since they were nine, who could be fluent by the time they graduate university.

Unless things change, we can all say au revoir to any hope of Reginians being bilingual, and who knows whether the rest of Canada will be able to keep it up for long.