Cougars and Rams ready for another year of action

From left to right: Amy Swayze, Marshall Erichsen, Cara Misskey, Ally Schneider, Mackenzie Magel, and Ty Gorniak with their awards at the athletic banquet. Image: Calvin Hui

From left to right: Amy Swayze, Marshall Erichsen, Cara Misskey, Ally Schneider, Mackenzie Magel, and Ty Gorniak with their awards at the athletic banquet. Image: Calvin Hui

After wrapping up their previous seasons, the U of R teams are about to take to the field once again

The Cougars and Rams officially kick off their season on Sept. 11 with the Rams’ home opener. Before looking ahead, however, it’s worth taking a moment to look back.

On April 10, the University of Regina Athletics department hosted its 50th Annual Athletics Banquet at Conexus Arts Centre to recognize the accomplishments of the 2025-26 athletics season.

The awards night was a farewell to the 2025-26 season, and it provided great insight into the upcoming season.

Calm, cool, and collected: Amy Swayze, women’s hockey

After a strong rookie season, Amy Swayze enters her second year as one of the team’s key returning players. Swayze came in clutch when senior goaltender, Natalie Williamson, was injured.

With significant ice time as a first year – unusual, especially for goalies – Swayze remained cool, calm, and collected all season. She commented, “I think [the season] went really well. I’m really proud of my team and myself and the performance that I gave. I just did my job, honestly.” Swayze finished the season with a 0.935 save percentage and 2.14 goals against average.

The Cougars start this season with a handful of new signees and are looking forward to pushing for a deep playoff run. Head coach Brandy West-McMaster is heading into her second season and it will be interesting to see what she can do with this team.

I think [the season] went really well. I’m really proud of my team and myself and the performance that I gave. I just did my job, honestly. -Amy Swayze

Men’s hockey reloads for 2026-27

Last season was rough for the men’s hockey team. They finished the season with a 6-22 record and eight graduating athletes. Heading into his second season, head coach Trevor Keeper faced an uphill battle.

In the off season, however, things heated up for the men’s Cougars team. They signed many new players: Boston Harkness, Noah Asmundson, Jye Zawatsky, and Eric Hoiness, some of the top Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League players. Then, Kurt Rookes and Ben Roulette from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League, among others, joined as well. These additions give the Cougars an influx of experience as they look to improve on last season’s record.

Erichsen returns after record-setting season

Marshall Erichsen, running back for the Regina Rams, was recently named Male Athlete of the Year. He had 12 touchdowns during the season and broke the school record for most rushing yards in a single season.

He was proud of his accomplishment but noted that there were many deserving individuals for MVP: “I’m honoured to win these awards. There’s always such great athletes at our school and to be chosen as male athlete of the year is always an honor.”

Erichsen tore his Achilles tendon in the semi-final game against the Manitoba Bison in October last season. He is expected to be back to health for the start of the Rams’ season in September.

Pre-season action for the Rams started on Aug. 23 in Medicine Hat, where the Rams fell short to the University of Calgary Dinos, but a season can’t be based on a pre-season game.

Kleisinger’s first full season as head coach

Kleisinger led the Cougars to a 17-3 record and a semifinal appearance while the team also played before a sold-out crowd. Kleisinger was named Coach of the Year and is looking forward to her first season as a full-time head coach in the 2026-27 season.

She spoke about her gratitude for the Cougar community and the city’s general support of athletics at the U of R. “That’s why I love coaching Regina. It’s because I can see the people that I love come watch me do what I love to do,” she said.

The Cougars basketball will replace five graduating players this season, but return with a full-time head coach and several new signees.

That’s why I love coaching Regina. It’s because I can see the people that I love come watch me do what I love to do. – Michaela Kelisinger

Track and field looks to build on success

The Track and Field program at the U of R is coming off a successful season in 2025-26. With many members returning to the program, the track and field program should have another successful season ahead of them. Akinloye was named MVP after the men’s relay team won a silver medal, and he will be entering his third year with the program.

Shelaine Pritchard was named female athlete of the year, and is heading into her final year with the program this season. Pritchard won a gold medal in her pentathlon event this season. She was unable to attend the athletics banquet because she was representing the U of R at the Bryan Clay Invitational in California.

Needless to say, there is an immense amount of talent within the Track program, and this will be a season to keep an eye on.

The beautiful thing about U of R athletics is that there is a sport for everyone. The Cougars athletics program has many talented athletes, so please come out and cheer on your classmates and friends this season!

Here is a full list of award winners and graduating athletes below:

Team MVPs:

Men’s Basketball: Lodie Kenyi

Women’s Basketball: Cara Misskey

Women’s Hockey: Amy Swayze

Men’s Hockey: Jackson Doucet

Rams: Marshall Erichsen

Soccer: Peyton Enns

Men’s Swimming: Matthew Brough

Women’s Swimming: Chloe Hegi

Men’s Cross Country: Ian Teichler

Women’s Cross Country: Harper Labell

Men’s Track: Femi Akinloye

Women’s Track: Shelaine Pritchard

Volleyball: Jordy McEachern

Men’s Curling: Carter Williamson

Women’s Curling: Chloe Johnston

Men’s Golf: Micah Tangjerd

Women’s Golf: Caitlin McGregor

Award Winners:

Student Trainer of the Year: Mackenzie Magel

Strength and Conditioning Intern of the Year: Ally Schneider

Female Rookie of the Year: Amy Swayze (Hockey)

Male Rookie of the Year: Ty Gorniak (Rams)

Play of the Year: Women’s Soccer

Volunteer Coach of the Year: Udo Baecker (Soccer)

Coach of the Year: Michaela Kleisinger (Women’s Basketball)

President’s Award: Cara Misskey (Women’s Basketball)

Male Athlete of the Year: Marshall Erichsen (Rams)

Female Athlete of the Year: Shelaine Pritchard

Graduating Athletes:

Graduating Indigenous Athletes: Peyton Enns (Soccer), Jessica Chow (Soccer), Chopper Hippe (Rams), Zoe Icton (Soccer) and Trinity Grove (Hockey).

Rams: Emmett Steadman, Noah Pelletier, Jaxon Fuchs, Chopper Hippe, Isaac Wegner, Dawson Abbott, Jaxon Runge, Logan Hubick, Praise Odogun, Riley Schick, Joe Camplin, Trey Jones, Ethan Jaster, Apete Tuiloma, Ryan Makowsky, Rylan Sokul, and Jacob Dakiniewich.

Men’s Basketball: Zach Hillis, Lodie Kenyi, and Ben Kamba

Women’s Basketball: Cara Misskey, Jade Belmore, Brenna Metz, Taylor Gottselig and Rachel Vanderhooft

Women’s Hockey: Natalie Williamson, Shaylee Scraba, Jordyn Blais, Makena Kushniruk, Kaylee Dyer, Olivia Leggett and Trinity Grove.

Men’s Hockey: Eric Houk, Matt Culling, Jackson Doucet, Paycen Bjorklund, Logan Barlage, Carter Belitski, Eric Pearce and Ayden Third.

Soccer: Zoe Icton, Lennox Lockhurst, Kirsten Koellmel, Jessica Chow, Haylee Evans, Peyton Enns, Makenna Sackmann, Emma Davidson, Natalia McCullough and Delaney Rhinehart.

Volleyball: McKenzie Keibel, Jordy McEachern, Bailey Balaberda, Piper Harkness, Cassadi Kalpak and Fiona Little.

Golf: Micah Tangjerd

Curling: Carter Williamson and Tesa Silversides