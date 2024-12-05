Construction to gobble up more campus space 

Student Affairs announces additional seating space closures

Earlier this volume, the Carillon reported on construction at the University of Regina (UofR). As of Nov 21, there have been updates to construction news on campus. According to an email sent to UofR students by Student Affairs on Nov 21, the seating area in the Lab Cafeteria will be closed off until further notice to prepare “for a new seating configuration.” Construction officially started for this project on Nov 25.

In addition to the Lab Cafeteria’s construction-related closures, around half of the seating areas in the Riddell Centre will also be closed starting on Dec 2.

While closing off two of the most popular seating hubs for students, especially those commuting to school and taking their lunch and study breaks, Student Affairs’ email gave little information as to what changes are being made to these areas, when the closures will be over, or what the finished product will be. However, they did claim that “the changes are part of our broader commitment to enhancing campus life.” Until these enhancements are complete, it seems that students will simply have to adjust.

As the school prepares to enhance student life with new food options and social spaces, it’s hard to say whether or not students expected these sorts of disruptions to their daily life. The timing of the most recent construction may mean the brunt of the work is done over the break, which could be an attempt at keeping disruptions to a minimum.

In the email announcement, it is said that the administration encourages students to “explore alternative seating areas across campus during this time.” With Riddell being cut in half, the Lab Cafeteria closure, and the large white walls enclosing the Administration-Humanities (AdHum) Building’s pit, seating options on campus have been significantly reduced. Things are going to get tight, especially given the extreme increase in the university’s student population this school year. So, here are some alternative seating areas students could try to snag before they fill up:

The Research and Innovation Atrium provides a nice study and lunch spot, though the tables can be sparse if they’re not cleared out for an event.

There are a few spots on the second floor of the Riddell Centre up for grabs, and half the seating areas downstairs will still be open.

Despite the beloved AdHum pit’s temporary closure, there are still two smaller pits in the Education building, and minimal seating surrounding Gong Cha.

As always, the Archer library is a great place to study, with each floor requiring a different volume level, library-goers can effectively choose the level of noise they need for optimal focus. Library patrons can also check the library’s occupancy before going in to see what spaces are available on Waitz, a program that is easily accessed through the Archer website. Waitz is also periodically displayed on the information screen at the library’s main floor entrance.

Across campus, Campion College and Luther College also have study spaces on their main floors and quiet spaces in their libraries. If you’re looking for lots of natural architecture, there are a few study tables at First Nations Universityas well.

Additional study spaces include La Cité’s second floor and AdHum floors 3-5.

Ultimately, Student Affairs’ email means that we’ll have to wait to see the changes that this construction brings to campus. In the meantime, students will have to get a little bit creative with where they spend their free time on campus.