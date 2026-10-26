Canada and EU in talks to participate in the Erasmus+ programme

New opportunities for students to study and train abroad may arise

Prime Minister Mark Carney had signaled his interest in Canada joining Erasmus+, the European Union (EU) funding program that is designed to support education, training, youths, and sports across Europe, hoping that this idea brings a closer Canada-Europe alliance.

Carney addressed this in front of the European Parliament on Sept. 17, which was hosted in Strasbourg, France.

Canada is an eligible country with the Erasmus+ Programme with a few selections of universities that offer it, such as Concordia in Montreal, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, etc.

I think it could be advantageous to the students of Canada, the population that are taking post secondary education, and for the workforce. -Gary Ewart, a Politics and International Studies professor

However, it is listed as a “third country not associated with the programme,” which comes with some limitations. These current limitations with Erasmus include: restrictions on post-secondary institutions barred from mainstream exchange streams, no direct grants for living and studying abroad, and no general student exchanges.

Garry Ewart, a Politics and International Studies professor commented on the upcoming partnership between the two countries.

Ewart has known that this is something that has never been done before and that is new for the EU and for Canada. As this is in the early stages of development, he acknowledges that it depends on what transpires and how it will work out.

“I think it could be advantageous to the students of Canada, the population that are taking post secondary education, and for the workforce,” said Ewart.

Some federal issues could arise, depending on whether Carney would sign on for the federal government. It would be an issue with Quebec, recognised Ewart.

When discussing federal issues, Carney would have to factor in Quebec and different regions of Canada, as Quebec has its own pension plan and an important aspect that should not be overlooked would be our constitution in the different provinces and territories.

“Quebec tends to have some of their own programs. We have to acknowledge that this could cause some issues within the regions of Canada,” stated Ewart.

Financial issues are one of the biggest setbacks. It sounds like it would greatly benefit a lot of students here. -Dez Perreault, a third-year student studying Indigenous studies and women and gender studies

“I think Erasmus is a great program,” said Emma Toeler, an exchange student from Germany, currently studying in political science and law in her third year. She has not gone through Erasmus herself but recalls that many of her friends have.

“So many of my friends who have done it in any shape or form have really liked it. I think a lot of people can benefit a lot from it, so I’m all for it,” she said.

Dez Perreault, a third-year student studying Indigenous studies and women and gender studies, who had not heard of the program until now, shares the same enthusiasm that this program would greatly benefit the students here at the University of Regina (U of R). They have considered studying abroad, maybe setting their eyes on New Zealand.

According to the official EU website, Erasmus students are exempt from fees like tuition, registration, examinations, and charges for access to laboratories or libraries at the receiving institution.

Perreault recognises that this would give plenty of students opportunities to go abroad.

“Financial issues are one of the biggest setbacks. It sounds like it would greatly benefit a lot of students here,” he said.

As the EU proposes Canada to be an associate member, Carney hopes that this opportunity betters the prospects of students and staff studying, working, and training abroad, and also hopes for more partnerships across different institutions.