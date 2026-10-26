From food insecurity to wait times: all the delays students face

At the U of R, finding support is a course of its own

For University of Regina (U of R) students dealing with academic pressures, financial insecurity, or academic difficulties, asking for help can be tough. For some, getting that help may involve another challenge: the waiting game.

From mental health appointments to responses from university offices, delays can leave students uncertain about when their concerns will be addressed. For students trying to balance everything, waiting for support can add another layer of stress.

What is the U of R doing for mental health?

University can be demanding during exam periods and students face panic, turning to campus counselling for support.

However, when appointments are not available, students may have to continue managing themselves without professional assistance.

“There have been many times when I had a panic attack and when I’d go to the mental health office at Paskwāw Tower, they wouldn’t be very comforting and ask me to email them first which makes me feel like they don’t want to help,” said a student that wished to remain anonymous.

“I wouldn’t know I’m going to feel panicked and burnout ahead; they need to put in a same day service,” said second-year social work student Leslie Miller.

I wouldn’t know I’m going to feel panicked and burnout ahead; they need to put in a same day service. -Leslie Miller, a second-year social work student

Waiting for answers from departments

Delays are not limited to appointments. Students have reported facing delays from several departments. When an email goes unanswered and the issue involves a deadline, those issues can have practical consequences.

“There’s wait lines with the advisors at the Science Academic Hub, and they shut the shutter when they saw students coming at 11:59, which I understand is lunch time, but I’m sure they could spare a minute,” said Maria Toor, a second-year psychology student.

“Whenever I send in an email to Housing Services, the Science Academic Hub, UR International I will get an automatic email saying they are facing a heavy amount of emails and it will take them 3 to 5 business days and that sounds like a nightmare. If the tuition fee is being increased, so should the services,” she said.

The emergency funding program

While the U of R offers emergency funding to students facing financial distress, the program’s restrictions raised questions about how accessible that support actually is and is that even enough?

The emergency funding requires you to be in good academic standing, to be a full time student, have three months of bank statements, for your rent to be over $800, and you must report income and expenses as well as explain how your circumstances might affect your education. This amount can only be granted once throughout your academic career, unless you were affected by COVID-19, and generally cannot be used to cover the tuition fee.

“That’s a lot of requirements. Next thing you know, it’ll say the applicant must be vegan,” said Zatir Wali, a third-year business student.

That’s horrible. I think URSA needs to post or give a statement on what stage this program is and a date for when we might see a food pantry. -Kaitlyeen Frank, a second-year visual arts student.

The food insecurity

Another issue on campus is food insecurity. The University of Regina Students Association (URSA) stated that they were researching a new food assistance program, which has left some students feeling confused.

“That’s horrible. I think URSA needs to post or give a statement on what stage this program is and a date for when we might see a food pantry,” said Kaitlyeen Frank, a second-year visual arts student.

What can the university do?

Ultimately, these experiences raise questions on whether students can access timely support when they need it the most. From mental health services and academic advising to financial issues and food insecurity, delays and unclear communication can make students feel like they are navigating university troubles on their own. As students face mounting pressures, clearer timelines and faster responses can make their lives easier. For many students, the issue is not whether the support exists, but whether they can access it when they need it the most.