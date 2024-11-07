Assistive and preventative sports tech

A look into the innovations making sports safer and accessible

In recent years, the sports industry has embraced technological advancement to make sports safer, more accessible, and more inclusive. From wearable devices to track your health by monitoring physical activity in real-time to diagnostic tools that provide precise injury assessments, these innovations cater to the professional, casual, and everything in between players.

These inventions are enhancing athletic performance, and ensuring that sports can be enjoyed by a broader range of participants, including those with disabilities. Assistive equipment is becoming increasingly sophisticated as time passes, breaking down barriers for those with disabilities and enhancing the sports experience for all.

For athletes with disabilities, assistive technologies help enable full participation at every level of competition. Amber Jackson in a Technology Magazine article details the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) “Equipped for Equity” campaign, which aims to improve access to assistive technology.

Assistive technology is designed to increase an individual’s ability to participate fully in life. In sports, these include “running blades, wheelchairs, release braces in archery and modern sensor technology,” as listed by Jackson.

Injury prevention and diagnostics have seen a remarkable leap forward, driven by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sophisticated imaging tools. One of the most promising advancements is using AI-driven analytics in injury prevention.

According to Gerald Ng on Medical Channel Asia, wearable devices like fitness trackers and smart clothing use sensors to monitor athletes’ vital signs and movement patterns in real time. This data helps many people besides players, like coaches and medical professionals, identify potential issues before they lead to injury.

Analyzing biomechanics and training loads from these devices can help create personalized training regimens to target weaknesses and reduce the risk of injury. Ng also discusses how advanced diagnostic imaging is getting more accurate with MRI and 3D ultrasound technologies providing clearer views of soft tissues and joints. These high-resolution images allow for timely and accurate interventions that might minimize long-term damage.

Exoskeletons have shown promise in assisting athletes’ mobility and strength during rehabilitation. Ng explains that they reduce the risk of re-injury by helping athletes “maintain proper form and technique during their recovery process, promoting safer and more effective rehabilitation.”

Medical professionals involved in diagnostics and rehabilitation can use these tools to assist athletes. Athletes can set themselves up for success by using the preparatory and rehabilitation technology available, and maybe even try out some preventative innovations.

Advancements in injury prevention, like mouthguards with impact sensors, are detailed by Thalia Oosthuizen and Deidra Hunter in Diamond Scheduler. Impact sensors monitor the force and location of head impacts, helping athletes avoid severe concussions by alerting them to dangerous forces experienced during their game.

The growing intersection of technology and sports is creating a future where performance optimization and inclusivity are at the forefront, holding exciting possibilities. With assistive devices breaking down barriers and diagnostic tools enhancing safety, sports are becoming more inclusive and secure for all participants. Furthermore, innovations in rehabilitation technologies are enabling faster recoveries and reducing the risk of re-injury.

As these technologies continue to evolve, the goal is to continually make it more and more accessible to all kinds of people from different backgrounds of life. The future of sports will undoubtedly be shaped by these advancements, fostering a more inclusive environment where everyone can participate safely and effectively.