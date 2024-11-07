Quiet quitting social media

A more mindful way to use social media

Social media has been a huge factor in my life. From a young age, I found myself drawn to platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Tumblr, amongst others. From Snapchat to Instagram, there wasn’t a single social media platform that I was not browsing through.

Of course, this was primarily during my teen years when boy bands were all the rage. I looked forward to coming home from school to tune into the recent juicy drama or fan-war circulating around. At that age, my brain hadn’t even registered the hold that these social media platforms had on me.

There might have been a time where I was definitely addicted, but at the time, I was unaware. And as I got a little older, my obsession with boy bands was dwindling. I no longer found myself feeling the urge to scroll through social media. This did not stop me from logging off. I was chronically online.

Social media is an easy trap to fall into. The sound of each notification is like a drug that completely consumes you. The scary thing is that apps such as TikTok are easy to become addicted to. Unfortunately, the vast majority of its users are young people.

After spending some time on TikTok, I quickly realized that my attention span was decreasing. Additionally, being exposed to the influx of influencers trying to convince you to buy the best perfume or the perfect lipstick shade or the best hair product, I realized that the influence was getting to me. The very second that this eureka moment occurred, I knew I had to make some changes.

I started slow, by deactivating my accounts throughout the school year and reactivating them only when I had breaks from school or the school year had ended. This allowed me to focus on the things that mattered the most to me, but simultaneously indulge when I had time off from school. This pattern worked perfectly for me and I would suggest it to anyone who is thinking of dialing down their social media use.

Everyone is different and I encourage each person to do what works best for them. YouTube is another platform that is considered as a social media platform, however, I do not consider it as such because it is not a platform where I am posting. Moreover, YouTube is a world full of resources for every single thing you can think of and more.

It allows me to focus on my goals and stay motivated. Pinterest is another social media platform, however I use it due to the reality that it is almost a digital vision board for me. Pinterest allows me to track my goals, set goals, and find inspiration in life, whether it is regarding my health and wellness, academics, or my hobbies such as reading and painting.

Pinterest is an app I cannot live without. It’s relaxing and calming to look at pretty pictures that motivate you and inspire you. I enjoy creating boards that allow me to track my goals and find beauty in the world.

The reason that I quit social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook, is simply because I dreaded keeping up with the latest trends or being influenced to purchase products that I did not need. Furthermore, I refuse to put myself in situations where I am comparing myself to the highlight reels of peoples’ lives.

I am not here to tell you to completely get rid of your social media accounts. Rather, I am telling you to be mindful of the content that you consume. That content becomes embedded into our thoughts and beliefs, and, at times, it is possible that it may be affecting us, whether explicitly or implicitly.

Your social media feed should not be something that makes you feel lacking of something. It should inspire you to be the best version of yourself. And at times, it does not have to do anything for you. However, it is important that it does not affect you in any way, shape or form, mentally, emotionally, or physically.

Over time, I decided that I wanted to completely get rid of all my social media accounts. I deleted my X account two years ago, then Instagram followed, and so did every other social media platform. This was the best decision I have made thus far.

I no longer have to worry about how I am being perceived online by strangers as well as people I know. I no longer have to keep up with trends or what everyone is up to. I am living my life in an authentic manner.

I don’t have the urge to post selfies or the fancy meal I had at an upscale restaurant. I am learning to live my life for myself. Furthermore, I enjoy the privacy in my life even more. Quitting social media made me realize how much free time I have in my day to focus on school, my assignments, working out, and my hobbies.

Furthermore, I don’t spend my day doomscrolling when I wake up. I am able to wake up with a clear mind and less anxiety. This allows me to have quiet, slow mornings each day where I can meditate, do yoga or pilates, and journal. It has been the best way for me to start my mornings.

Social media is integral to the lives of many people. Thus, there are those who cannot completely quit it. This is why I encourage everyone to take a social media detox every once in a while. Get back into your hobbies. Catch up with some friends you have dearly missed. You owe it to yourself to focus on your own journey, free from other peoples’ input.