Photo credit: flo222 from Pixabay via Canva

I have many friends

They make me happy!

We live in a lush forest together

I may be strong alone, but I’m stronger with them

We help each other when we need it, and keep each other safe

But they’re annoying

I like them, but they’re annoying

Maybe I would be better off alone

I did say I was strong alone, right?

That’s it, I don’t need friends anymore

They’re just getting in the way

BEGONE!

…

…

…

I am alone

It feels… strange

It’s actually pretty nice!

“Hey guys! You gotta try this!”

But no one answers

Oh yeah, I’m alone

That strange feeling is gone, and instead a familiar one takes its place

Sadness

But sadness brought friends

Along comes fear

And discomfort

But most of all, in comes loneliness

I look around this wasteland that I have created

But…did I create this?

Was all this… me?

I couldn’t have, I’m not that strong.

I… am not strong