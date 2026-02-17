I have many friends
They make me happy!
We live in a lush forest together
I may be strong alone, but I’m stronger with them
We help each other when we need it, and keep each other safe
But they’re annoying
I like them, but they’re annoying
Maybe I would be better off alone
I did say I was strong alone, right?
That’s it, I don’t need friends anymore
They’re just getting in the way
BEGONE!
…
…
…
I am alone
It feels… strange
It’s actually pretty nice!
“Hey guys! You gotta try this!”
But no one answers
Oh yeah, I’m alone
That strange feeling is gone, and instead a familiar one takes its place
Sadness
But sadness brought friends
Along comes fear
And discomfort
But most of all, in comes loneliness
I look around this wasteland that I have created
But…did I create this?
Was all this… me?
I couldn’t have, I’m not that strong.
I… am not strong