Laziness? Entitlement? Terror? Or just a great tool?

University of Regina students and faculty weigh in on AI’s academic risks and rewards

Once upon a time, the general consensus on using generative artificial intelligence in academia was one of unease.

But as the years pass, that discomfort has shifted into embracing something the world seems to be shifting towards.

For regular students, ChatGPT, Claude or Gemini are no longer hidden shortcuts. They’re like a modern calculator.

But the question remains: when does assistance become dependence? That’s a complex topic for a learning institution.

The Pressure Cooker

Students across the University of Regina have differing opinions on the role artificial intelligence should play in learning.

Second-year science student Manashri says people use AI “because [they] don’t like hard work.”

“It’s really bad to miss the whole point of university, Manashri says. “Because I am not just here for a certificate or something, I am here to learn something.”.

Some other students view AI in a different light. Shurti Ahir, a second-year student in Business Administration, finds it useful.

“AI can help us to think more widely, broadly. It has more ideas,” Ahir says.

However, she also believes students can be too reliant on AI.

Many of the students the Carillon interviewed used AI in some ways or the other, whether for tasks such as brainstorming or completing academic tasks. Some students feel compelled to use artificial intelligence due to high expectations.

Mike Cappello, associate dean of education, reflects on AI use by students.

“I don’t see students engaging at a high level with chat, I see students using those tools to get out of work,” Cappello says. “I don’t see an increase in the quality of the work.”

Cappello believes that there is a sense of student entitlement to higher grades regardless of the work they do.

As an educator, he recognizes that students are working more. He said he works to lessen the load for students, with expectation of students reaching that requirement.

Still, he struggles to find students that meet him halfway.

Give us the grammar error. We are happy to read it! —Michelle Stewart

Prudence Ovuerhi is in her last semester of health studies. She believes students use AI because of laziness.

But for some students, the decision is no longer about avoiding work, but keeping up.

Some students interviewed felt that avoiding AI could put them at a disadvantage,

“Without ChatGPTing or using artificial intelligence, I think that students won’t be able to get information they need,,” says Viheesta Karimi, a first-year education student.

“If I don’t use it, my classmate will be ahead of me. She’s gonna use it,” Karimi says.

AI’s Place In Education

Michelle Stewart, associate dean of arts for academic integrity and equity, said the discussion around AI is no longer about whether it exists but rather understanding how it should be used.

Rather than viewing AI as a black-or-white matter, Stewart believes students need to understand where its use is appropriate.

“We have been using AI for a long time,” says Stewart, pointing to spelling- and grammar-checking software.

“Rewriting [by AI] can erase the student voice, can erase the uniqueness of how they would speak,” Stewart says.

“I think we as instructors are always looking for the unique perspective of the student. Give us the grammar error. We are happy to read it!” she says.

Navigating an AI future

With the evolution and integration of AI in educational tools, Stewart emphasizes reading the syllabus, and speaking with instructors on what is permitted in each class.

Stewart says if there comes a time when students need to defend their writing, there is an appeals process that goes as high up as the senate (the highest level of academic decision making in a university).

“When [you] turn in work, and [you] say it’s [your] work, [you] are responsible for what’s inside that assignment,” says Stewart.