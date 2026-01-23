A new Cougars tradition to be set in ice

The Cougars and Huskies came together in good spirit to celebrate the good old days. Photo credit: Brandy West-McMaster

The first ever Cougars and Huskies Women’s hockey alumni game

On the last weekend of home games before the Christmas break, the University of Regina (U of R) he women’s hockey team held the first girls hockey weekend in Regina! The team welcomed female minor hockey teams to the arena for an evening of fun and encouragement.

Run down of the event

The event kicked off at 3 p.m. with a sign making activity. The Cougars helped young attendees make signs to cheer on the team at the upcoming game. The athletes also signed autographs and had hockey cards and team photos available for purchase.

Following the sign making session, the Cougars alumni hosted what they hope will be an annual game against the University of Saskatchewan (USask) women’s hockey alumni.

Next, teams of former Cougars and Huskies donned their uniforms for a fun afternoon of hockey. The U of R won 8-2.

We talked about kind of leaving a legacy and understanding what the people before you have done to build the program.” -Brandy West-McMaster

Planning behind the event

Cougars head coach, Brandy West-McMaster, was very proud of the work of both programs to get the game on the ice.

“Yeah, so this was something that’s been talked about for years and years and years,” said West-McMaster. “So finally, I’m like, I’m just gonna book some ice, and then we’ll just make it happen, because once […] the ice is booked, [you’re] good to go.”

When it came to scheduling, it worked out that USask players would be in Regina for a Saturday game the week before Christmas. This allowed former players for both teams to make the trek to the Co-operators Centre.

The athletes involved in the game came out of a wide range of Cougars eras, from back to the 1990s up until this past season, including last year’s captain, Paige Hubbard.

A positive legacy

West-McMaster highlighted the importance of a positive Cougars legacy. “Last year, we talked about kind of leaving a legacy and understanding what the people before you have done to build the program.”

The Women’s hockey program started as a recreational team and it was not until the 1997-98 season that the program became a part of the USports league. The team has yet to win a championship but made it to the championship series in 2001.

West-McMaster herself is one of the most decorated alumni of the program. She gives the development of the players and the program great importance.

“When you come to play university hockey, you’re in a key developmental stage of your life. You’re really learning about who you are and who you want to be, and you’re taking risks. This is what your teammates are, the family that kind of built and supports you.”

When you come to play university hockey, you’re in a key developmental stage of your life. You’re really learning about who you are and who you want to be, and you’re taking risks.” -Brandy West-McMaster

Wrapping up

Following the alumni game, the current Cougars and Huskies hit the ice for their provincial rivalry. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they lost both games of the weekend in shutouts. The only goal scored the evening of Dec. 6 came from Huskies player Paris Oleksyn in the second period.

Following the game, Cougars players stayed on the ice to skate with some young and upcoming female athletes. Young fans were allowed to stay and skate with the team for an hour after the game. Both teams played games with the new and upcoming athletes and learned new skating skills.

The Cougars competed in their first set of home games for 2026 on Jan. 16 and 17.