A look at the NCCM Student Liaison program

Omar Khamissa explains an NCCM program, details how students can get involved

This article covers a discussion with Omar Khamissa, NCCM’s Chief Operating Officer, on their Student Campus Liaison Program. The program enables Muslim students to represent NCCM on their campuses, organize educational events on social issues, and serve as contact points for those facing challenges such as Islamophobia.

Below is a breakdown of what the program entails and the insights shared by Khamissa.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you give us an overview of the NCCM Student Campus Liaison Program and its primary objectives?

The Campus Liaison Program connects with different clubs on campus, where we have a liaison and representative for each school or university. It’s an easy way for folks to get involved in advocacy efforts – whether it’s on campus or by being part of your local advocacy team.

That starts with getting to know who your local NCCM representative is. You can get involved as a volunteer, participate in community or fundraising events, or even focus on the advocacy side. For example, when our team meets with an MLA, goes to the legislature, or meets with the city council or mayors, you can be part of those conversations, acting as the connection between the Muslim student body and local leadership.

Right now, we’re building our team in Regina. We have two staff members in Saskatchewan: one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. When issues arise, people can bring them up with the representatives. Students can use the liaison program to engage with groups like the Muslim Student Association (MSA) on campus. This allows NCCM to work with student groups and the wider student body to bring human rights, civil rights, and Islamophobia training to anyone on campus.

What are ways for students to get involved with NCCM’s advocacy efforts, both on and off campus?

The best way for students to get involved in NCCM’s advocacy work is through the Student Campus Liaison Program. If you’re a professor, you can get involved with NCCM through research and advocacy.

For students, whether you’re part of a TMA, or MSA, getting involved with the Campus Liaison Program is easy. Just reach out to NCCM and ask, “How do we join?” We’re here to help.

It’s what we should do as humans. Whether you’re part of a group or not, when you see something wrong – someone getting bullied, for example – you need to stand up and speak out.

For instance, in January, NCCM took some MPs to Palestine. While in Jordan, we saw people living in horrific conditions in refugee camps. It put things into perspective.

As NCCM, when we see someone in need – whether they’re facing Islamophobia or just need help crossing the street – our job is to want for our neighbour what we want for ourselves. And that’s not based on religion. As student groups, we need to remember that whether it’s administration or student unions, we all have to be there for each other.

How long has the NCCM Student Campus Liaison Program been operational?

The program has been running for four years. Initially, it started with about 35 universities across Canada, but today, it’s in nearly every university and college in the country.

What kind of support or training do student liaisons receive from NCCM to effectively carry out their roles?

In terms of training, we offer the “Know Your Rights” training – that’s probably the biggest one we have. We also provide bias intervention training, which teaches what to do when you witness bias or discrimination. There’s hands-on training for when Islamophobia occurs, and how to respond in those situations. Plus, you can call someone 24/7 if an incident happens.

How does NCCM measure the success of this program?

We measure success by having students engaged and empowered for the betterment of everyone. That’s how you gauge it – do the students feel involved, do they feel empowered, and do they have the tools they need to stand up and have those important conversations?

How do you envision the future of the Student Campus Liaison Program in terms of growth and its role in advocacy within Canadian universities?

In terms of growth, we want to make sure that every single student group representing Muslims on campus has a campus liaison. The goal is for these groups to advocate for themselves within the university system. A lot of student groups are inconsistent when it comes to conversations with their universities, whether it’s about prayer spaces, halal food options, or accommodations.

For example, last year, some universities had exams scheduled during Ramadan, and observing students didn’t know what to do or who to approach. Knowing how to handle those conversations is key, and it’s a skill they’ll use for the rest of their lives – whether at university, off campus, or even in their communities.

Looking ahead, I envision a future where NCCM isn’t needed anymore because Islamophobia is no longer an issue. In five years, if Islamophobia no longer exists, I’d be happy to say NCCM doesn’t need to exist either.

The vision is a society where NCCM isn’t necessary because Muslims are treated equally, and Islamophobia is no longer a threat. We’re working to make sure tomorrow is better than today.