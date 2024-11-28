A fitness space for female students

A campus dream

alveena nawal, contributor

Amidst all the demands and the rush of daily life, the gym can be a sanctuary space where people can recharge, refocus, and strengthen themselves both physically and mentally. While many people can and do thrive in the typical gym environment, some have a harder time reaping the benefits of such spaces because they find the mixed setting of gyms incompatible with their values and preferences.

The University of Regina (U of R) is made up of a diverse body of students, coming from various cultural and religious backgrounds. It would thus be a positive addition to our campus if there were some accommodations made for students of different cultural and religious beliefs, such as providing female-only gyms or designated female hours in the existing gyms.

People of certain religious backgrounds may not be comfortable partaking in co-ed gym spaces, as they might find the setting to be at conflict with their personal values. The cost of this could be such students choosing to avoid the healthy and productive habit of prioritizing their fitness, because they feel they are not able to do so in an environment that is in alignment with their cultural values.

Health and fitness are an integral part of one’s life, and students at the university shouldn’t feel unable to make room for this part of their lives due to a lack of appropriate accommodations. It’s crucial to provide a setting and opportunity that respects everyone’s values and makes the effort to accommodate their needs.

One feasible solution to address this would be introducing designated female-only hours at the campus gym. It is not only going to help those students exercise in a private and comfortable environment that aligns with their values, but also increase access to these spaces for a more diverse group of students.

This in turn would enable them to pursue their fitness goals in a manner consistent with their beliefs. Nor would this only be of benefit of women from a specific culture or religion. Anyone who feels more comfortable working out in an all-female environment would appreciate having the opportunity to do so.

At its core, this initiative is not limited to just access to fitness facilities. It is also an issue of inclusion and equality. It helps create an environment of inclusion, respect, and empowerment for the diverse student body we have on campus.

Whether it is to avoid unwanted attention, to build confidence in a supportive space, or to simply have the freedom to focus, the impact of such a change would be profound. The designated female-only hours would break the barrier that a co-ed setting currently poses for many women, and offer a solution that respects everyone’s right to access the fitness opportunities on their own terms.This isn’t about excluding anyone from those spaces. Rather, it would help provide some with greater opportunities to exercise their right to campus spaces in a manner that respects their values and needs. By introducing such a policy, the U of R would be accommodating the diverse needs of its diverse student body. Every student deserves access to the gym and this is one way to support everyone’s well-being. After all, fitness is not just about physical wellbeing, it is also about mental well-being and the ability to thrive as a student and a person in this juncture of life.