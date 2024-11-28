Reading Shakespeare

I guess that does explain the vast literary output... ourlifelooklikeballoon via Canva, Free Images from Lemon Loco Gifts via Flickr manipulated by annika hadden

A guide to the bard’s greatest works

zinia jaswal, contributor

William Shakespeare, often hailed as one of the greatest playwrights in history, wrote an extensive collection of works that have shaped the literary landscape for over four centuries. His plays cover a vast range of themes, from love and ambition to power, jealousy and fate.

Shakespeare’s ability to create unforgettable characters and compelling stories has ensured that his works continue to be read, performed and studied around the world to this day. For anyone looking to dive into Shakespeare’s works, it can be difficult to know where to start. With so many plays to choose from, which one do you pick first?

This guide highlights some of Shakespeare’s plays, offering insight into their key themes and why they remain relevant today. Whether you are drawn to comedies filled with humor and mistaken identities, or historical dramas exploring politics and power, Shakespeare’s works provide something for every person. These eight plays are a great starting point for those looking to read Shakespeare’s plays.

Hamlet

Arguably Shakespeare’s most famous play, Hamlet delves deep into themes of revenge, madness, mortality and ghosts. The story follows the young prince Hamlet, who is driven to seek revenge on his uncle Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father, the king.

The play is renowned for its exploration of Hamlet’s inner turmoil as he grapples with existential questions and moral dilemmas. Famous lines such as “To be or not to be, that is the question” have become emblematic of the play’s philosophical depth.

With its intricate plot, memorable characters, and profound reflections on life and death, Hamlet is a must read for anyone interested in the human psyche. This play is truly one of the greatest tragedies of English literature.

Macbeth

Macbeth is a gripping tragedy that explores ambition, guilt and the corrupting influence of power. The play follows the rise and fall of Macbeth, a Scottish nobleman who, driven by the prophecy of three witches and his own ambition, murders King Duncan to rule the throne.

What follows is a descent to madness and paranoia as Macbeth’s reign becomes increasingly tyrannical. Macbeth remains one of Shakespeare’s most gripping and relevant works, offering insights into human emotion and the consequences of ambition.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

For me, this is one of the best plays written by Shakespeare. It’s a great read after a stressful day in school since it’s November (yikes).

Coming back to the play; this is a lighter and brilliant play. This is a comedy full of mistaken identities, love and laughter. The play follows four Athenian lovers who become entangled in the whimsical world of fairies, led by the mischievous Puck. The play explores the themes of love, illusion versus reality, and the unpredictability of fate. With the delightful mix of humor, fantasy and romance paired with Shakespeare’s dialogue, this play is truly a fantastic read.

Othello

In Othello, Shakespeare explores the destructive power of jealousy and manipulation. The play centers on Othello who falls prey to the deceit of Iago. Driven by his personal grievances, Iago convinces Othello that his wife Desdemona had been unfaithful, leading Othello into a spiral of doubt and rage. As jealousy takes root, Othello’s perception of reality becomes distorted, ultimately driving him to commit violence. Through its intense psychological drama and themes of betrayal and trust, Othello remains one of Shakespeare’s most powerful and tragic plays.

Twelfth Night

Another of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies, Twelfth Night is a delightful tale of mistaken identity, crossdressing, and romantic confusion. The play follows Viola who, after being shipwrecked, disguises herself as a man and enters the service of Duke Orsino. The ensuing love triangle complicated by mistaken identities and the love-struck antics of various characters creates a humorous narrative. The witty dialogue, engaging characters and joyful resolution make Twelfth Nighta crowd pleaser.

As You Like It

This is one of Shakespeare’s beloved comedies, celebrated for its witty dialogue and complex characters. The play is often remembered for its famous “All the world’s a stage” speech in which the characters reflect on different stages of life. As You Like It offers a reflective journey to self-discovery, making it one of Shakespeare’s most enduring works.

A Winter’s Tale

This is a captivating play that blends elements of comedy, suspicion and tragedy. This play showcases Shakespeare’s ability to craft a tale that moves from despair to hope, highlighting the power of hope and time. At the time when A Winter’s Tale was penned, Shakespeare is believed to have been in London, working on performing his plays.

The transitions from different venues influenced him to write this play as it blends from comedy to realism. The winter setting of the play is also to note that Shakespeare transitioned from winter season only to give away to spring – from stillness to growth. This is one of Shakespeare’s most classical plays showcasing his evolving artistic vision.

The Comedy of Errors

This play is one of Shakespeare’s earliest comedies centered around a series of chaotic situations. The play follows two sets of identical twins, separated by birth, who unknowingly find themselves in the same city leading to comic mishaps. Filled with humor and a fast- paced plot, The Comedy of Errors showcases the bard’s gift for storytelling and exploration of the complexities of human relationships.

Conclusion

If you find yourself in the rare 1 per cent of the world who is new to Shakespeare, fear not! A fantastic starting point is A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a whimsical play brimming with romance, magic and laughter – perfect for easing into his poetic language and clever humor.

From there, consider diving into Romeo and Juliet, a timeless tale for all my fellow romantics out there. If you’re in the mood for laughs, Much Ado About Nothing offers sharp, witty banter and delightful misunderstandings that showcase Shakespeare’s knack for humor.

Additionally, consider exploring King Lear if you are into happy endings. Shakespeare’s plays offer an extraordinary range of experiences, from the dark plays like Hamlet and Macbeth to the fantasies like A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Each play reveals something unique about human nature, making the play an essential read for anyone interested in old literature, philosophy and the complexities of life. Whether you are drawn to tragedy, comedy or history, there is a Shakespeare play for you.

If you are new to literature, starting with Shakespeare is the best way to go. These remarkable plays are available in the Archer library (hint: go to floor 4). Dive into the bard’s plays and don’t forget to practice your best dramatic gestures.