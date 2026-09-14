It’s not just exam stress

Mental health looks different for every student

Crippling anxiety, tiredness, burnout, complex emotions – as university students, this is all almost guaranteed. International students, in particular, face the burden of issues ranging from domestic pressures to social anxiety.

To understand some of the reasons behind the exhaustion, the Carillon spoke with Dr. Kent Klippenstine, doctoral psychologist and manager of the Wellness Centre at the university.

The biggest thing is, whatever you are going through, don’t go through it alone. -Dr. Kent Klippenstine, doctoral psychologist and manager of the Wellness Centre.



Pressures beyond the classroom

One of the core reasons, Klippenstine said, is the expectation of bearing financial responsibilities for families back home. “They will sell everything, just put one student through with the expectation that, okay, now you can help your brother, your sister,” he said.

Domestic pressures are at an all time high for international students that are struggling to get proper documentation to reside in Canada. “They are trying to get all the hours for their PR and all this, as well as maintaining a full class load,” Klippenstine mentioned.

According to federal policies, international students are only allowed to work 24 hours maximum per week as a regular student. They can work unlimited hours during scheduled breaks while taking classes.

If a student is making minimum wage in Saskatchewan, which is $15.35, working 24 hours per week would result in a weekly pay of $368.4, without accounting for taxes and fees. That remains to be chimes and pennies for students paying for housing, education, and possibly finances back home.

Klippenstine said the Student Mental Health’s role is not to solve these external problems, but to connect students to those who may be able to address concerns while providing a safe space.

“If there’s a consulate here or something like that,” he said, other university resources can help students connect nationally or globally.

A student might be dealing with changes in the government back home, believing no one understands what they are going through.

While international students face domestic pressures and immigration related challenges, Klippenstine noted other groups also experience unique challenges, including the homesickness faced by Indigenous students.

He states it revolves around “being the only person in their family to come to the university.” There are resources available to Indigenous students provided by the U of R, but Klippenstine said the emotional experience of navigating university can be difficult.

It is not uncommon for them to think, ‘I think I am the only one going through this,’-Dr. Kent Klippenstine, doctoral psychologist and manager of the Wellness Centre.

Alone in a room full of people

Another common concern for students is loneliness. Klippenstine does not believe technology to be the exclusive factor for loneliness, but can contribute to the feeling of loneliness.

Online classes further restrict the opportunity for students to interact, which makes it difficult for students facing social anxiety.

Without physical opportunities, some students may not be able to understand that making social mistakes is manageable – creating an unbreakable cycle of avoidance. “It is not uncommon for them to think, ‘I think I am the only one going through this,’” he said.

Something that is part of the therapy is to help students understand and navigate these feelings of anxiety.

How to get help?

While the Student Mental Health Centre does not provide diagnostic assessments, the clinicians help students understand their concerns and explore their options – including connecting students to external sources with their consent.

According to Klippenstine, the most important first step is having a place to talk. “The biggest thing is, whatever you are going through, don’t go through it alone,” he said.

University stress is common, but the experience is not universal. Some students may be worried about an upcoming exam, while others worry about family back home.

The real issue is to know where to get help. If you want to make that first step, it may be worth your time to start with a simple conversation.