University of Regina tuition going up by 4%

U of R business student Rigit Srijitare says he’s not happy with tuition increases, although he understands why they are happening. Photo Credit: Merica Weslowski

Same increase as the year before.



Tuition rates are going up in the fall and it’s deja vu all over again.

Starting September 2, students in graduate and undergraduate programs will pay four per cent more – the same hike as last year.

In an April 30 news release, the university blamed “challenging financial times” for the increase.

“The University does not take tuition increases slightly and has made every effort to limit them to the level necessary to help cover the rising costs associated with providing quality education, while continuing to make post-secondary education affordable and accessible,” the news release said.

A similar increase for the fall term (3.83 per cent) has been announced for University of Saskatchewan students.

At the legislature, Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff noted that university tuition in Saskatchewan is the second highest in Canada. He added that with student fees factored in, Saskatchewan is in fifth place.

Of course, it is not as if U of R tuition increases are a new thing. Between 2019 and 2023, the rate increased by 18 per cent.

How students feel about the increases

The Carillon talked to students about the latest hikes. Some said they weren’t loving the news but they understood the need for the increase.

“I guess I understand why, but it kinda sucks,” said Rigit Srijitare, a U of R business student.

“It’s not my favourite thing that I have to pay more…but I guess it has to happen,” said Adubirra Hussen, who is a student at the U of S and takes an online course through the U of R.

A look at the numbers

So how does university tuition in Saskatchewan compare to other regions?

Manitoba has a yearly average tuition rate of $5,386 for domestic students.

The tuition cost for an undergraduate domestic student enrolled in the Faculty of Arts at the University of Regina is $7,385.30.

Tuition excludes fees, such as the health and dental plan, which is currently about $219.60 four per cent increase not included). The range for books and supplies is anywhere from $1,400 to $2,300.

With the four per cent increase, the tuition number of $7,385.30 would go up by approximately $300.

The average tuition cost for international students is about $22,000, again excluding fees. Tacking on the four per cent, international students will have to pay roughly $800 more.

The justification for the increases

Back at the legislature, the NDP’s advanced education critic, Tajinder Grewal, says the yearly increases in tuition could potentially drive upcoming students away from Saskatchewan, as it may be getting too expensive for some.

Cheveldayoff explained that he believes the four per cent increase is fair and is offset by the fact that the province offers successful programs, such as the graduate retention program that offers tax breaks of up to $24,000 to grads who work in the province.

Get out your wallets students – tuition is going up once again. Photo Credit: Eric Stachowich

However, he went on to say that they want to do better and that their aim is to be in the middle of the pack.

The minister added that while Saskatchewan has the second-highest tuition for the domestic undergraduate students, it’s the third lowest for domestic graduates, the sixth lowest for the international undergraduate, and third lowest for international graduates.

Cheveldayoff said when these are averaged out, the province is near the middle — which is close to their target.