U of R students miss the tim bits, the french vanillas, and coffees that costed less than $5

Affordability and convenient location were not the only perks of having Tim’s on campus. Photo credit: Mandy Bourke via Unsplash

Many U of R Students wish for the Tim Hortons outlet to be back on campus

Swing by any place around Canada and you are most likely to encounter the familiar coffee community hub, Tim Hortons; often with long line ups.

The same applies to the campuses of many Canadian universities. A flock of students ordering their regular coffee before classes early in the morning or a quick meal in between classes at Tim Horton’s is a common sight on campus, but not at the University of Regina (U of R). At least not anymore.

In order to opt for more privatization, the university ended its contract with Chartwells Canada, the on campus food service in April 2024. This affected many food establishments at the U of R, including the Tim Hortons in the Dr. William Riddell Centre.

After almost two years of closing I wondered whether students still miss Tim Hortons. So, I took the opportunity to go around the U of R campus and hear the students’ opinions on the missing the establishment and if they would want it to come back.

A part of national identity

Despite some having accepted that Tim Hortons has not been entirely Canadian owned since 2014, there is no denying that it is a cultural institution and a symbol of our national identity. It serves as a local gathering spot for donuts, coffee, and quick meals. It represents a nostalgic connection to the Canadian culture.

Melanie Tercan, a second-year psychology student at the U of R, talked about the representation of the coffee establishment. “Tim Hortons is kind of symbolic. A good symbol of Canadian culture. So I think it would be really nice to have [Tim Hortons] on a Canadian campus. A Canadian business that represents our interests and our culture.”

An affordable option

Since most of the university going students struggle with finances, having a budget friendly coffee outlet should be a must on campus.

I asked Anish Jairath, a third-year journalism student, about his opinion on the Tim Hortons at the U of R campus. He remembers going to Tim’s frequently before it closed down. He expressed that it was disheartening to see it go as he loved visiting it and he believes it’s a whole lot better than Starbucks and more economical too. He light-heartedly stated, “I pray everyday that one day when I wake up, I walk by the Starbucks, and it says, Tim Hortons there instead.”

Sarah Nameth, first-year social work student, shared her memory of spending time with her siblings at Tim Hortons and emphasized the importance of a budget friendly menu compared to the other places.

While there are alternatives provided by the university like the Starbucks outside the Dr John Archer Library, the Java Junction in the Riddell Centre, Gong Cha in the Centre for Kinesiology, Health and Sport, Momentum Café in the Innovation Place and Robin’s Donuts in Campion College, some are not financially viable and others are not at convenient locations.

Conditional comeback

Some students would want Tim’s back subject to certain conditions. One of such students is Amelie Marais, a first-year biology student. She expressed that she would be in favour of Tim’s return to the U of R campus, given that it’s an addition to the existing food options and not replacing anything.

“If we have to swap something for [Tim Hortons], then maybe it would depend on what we’re losing, would be my view. If we’re just gaining something, it’s good for people to have more options, and I think some people miss it.”

Marais added that her sister misses the time when Tim Hortons used to be on campus, but Marais is trying to be optimistic, “I’m very neutral, like positive leaning. I don’t see [not having Tim’s on campus] as a negative thing at all.”

I, however, believe that Tim Hortons is not just a coffee place, it’s about community, convenience, affordability, and Canadian identity.

A place where families and students can gather and catch up while grabbing a quick cup of coffee for the day. Tim Hortons is woven into the Canadian lifestyle and I sense that many students at the U of R campus like myself miss it and hope that one day it will come back.