Learning to take care of oneself while taking care of academics

Barry McHugh has both stories and advice for the readers

Having written one article before, I tried another one and hope that the readers find it interesting. This is not as personal as the one about my fight with addiction but this is more about your well being than mine.

The cold weather isn’t very kind

Have any of you heard of relative humidity? Or the quality of air inside buildings. I’ve recently learned that the normal relative humidity of a room should be between 40 to 70 per cent. In winter though the air is very dry.

When I got to school here at the University of Regina (U of R) little did I know I had a dry and cracked mucous membrane. It especially kicked up when I moved into my current dorm room. I also had sleep apnea all my life and I only found out about it when I got here.

First things first though, you all probably have dried out cracked mucous membranes but do not realize it. One way to check is by taking a long deep breath through your nose. If it burns when you do it then yes, your membrane is dried out. Another way to check is when you blow your nose and if you see blood coming out then that’s also a confirmation your membrane is dried and cracked.

I did some research and bought a humidifier and an air purifier. I use both constantly, especially during the winters. It is way more dry inside than outside during the winter. The only time I can get my relative humidity up to at least 37 per cent is when I shower with the door open. Also using a heater will warm up the room but at the same time it completely dries out the air in your surroundings.

Your health, your responsibility

After coming to school here, I made the decision to change every aspect of my life including my diet. If you’re trying to lose weight and keep eating the same garbage junk food then you won’t see any results. You need to change your diet with regular exercise and fasting once in a while. This is just my opinion but I think the school should at least be feeding us for free instead of overcharging for meal plans and don’t get me started on the books but in the big picture the books probably are worth it.

I fast intermittently every day. The 16/8 fast is what I do. This means that I eat in the window of eight hours and fast for the rest of the day. When I got here in September I was very lazy and out of shape. Now four months later, after working out four times a week consistently, I’ve lost 25 pounds and I actually feel great both physically and mentally.

Okay so now let’s talk about the sleep part! I used to have sleep apnea and snored pretty rank but I never knew this until I moved to the university. Apnea was affecting my ability to study and be productive. I made the decision to buy an ergonomic pillow. It is specially designed with contours, unique shapes (like a sunken center with raised sides), and supportive materials (often memory foam) to cradle your head, neck, and shoulders. It keeps your spine in its natural alignment while you sleep, which reduces pressure and helps alleviate pain, stiffness, and discomfort. Unlike traditional pillows that just support the head, ergonomic pillows actively support the curves of your neck, promoting better posture and deeper restful sleep.

You need to understand that snoring is not healthy at all, it is your body fighting for oxygen and results in you waking up extremely tired with burning eyes. This was me for the first three months after I got here. I was basically walking around in a daze exhausted because of my sleep apnea. Now after having my ergonomic pillow for almost a month, I wake up feeling refreshed and ready for another new day.

I’m proud of you all for coming here because it’s a really big commitment to attend university so if nobody told you that, I will.” -Barry McHugh

The whole university experience

I swear university was changing me for the worst during my first month here because all I felt was insecure as the new guy. However I feel like I’ve been training my whole life for this experience right here.

Being sober and attending university to the best of my abilities is the best my life has ever been and I do not come from a financially affluent family but that is no excuse. It only gives me more fuel to keep pushing forward. In three days, I will officially be six months clean and it makes my spirit really happy. However, trying to juggle school and personal life can be quite challenging. It’s a bit of work but manageable. Honestly it’s just called a productive regular life but I’m learning all of this on the fly.

Before I came here to school my whole day consisted of getting up and watching television all day while being clinically depressed. I feel like your vices are the killers of motivation and goals. It took me a long time to realize I was wasting my life but now I want a productive life and I realize I need to put the work in for that.

All in all, this whole university experience has been positive for me and I feel I need rules and structure right at this point in my life. I am 100 per cent drug free now and have quit smoking as well. Also, I’m proud of you all for coming here because it’s a really big commitment to attend university so if nobody told you that, I will.