The talent behind CBC’s Saturday Night Jazz

An interview with musician Laila Biali

CBC radio host, pianist, singer, and JUNO winner Laila Biali recently released her new album, Wintersongs. In a recent interview with the Carillon, Biali shared some insight into her world of music.

What is your background?

I grew up in North Vancouver in a fairly large family of six, [as] the youngest of four daughters. My mom immigrated to Canada from Germany and my dad immigrated from Egypt.

What inspired you to become a musician?

According to my mom, when I was 3.5 years old, I climbed up onto the piano bench and plunked out the Sesame Street theme by ear. I hadn’t been given any lessons or training at that point. She enrolled me in formal piano lessons at four, and I was instantly hooked. My piano teacher, Juanita Ryan, was strict but also very passionate and dedicated.

The world of music was one of magic, joy, big feelings, and a sense of wonder. I knew from a young age that music had the capacity to move people in ways that transcended words. To this day, that is what keeps me going: the experience and knowledge that music touches people’s lives and somehow brings inspiration, comfort, catharsis and even healing.

Can you tell me about some of your current influences?

My taste runs the gamut [entire range] of genres, from Joni Mitchell, my all-time favourite, to Björk, Maggie Rogers, Sarah McLachlan, Esperanza [Spalding], Willow Smith, Maverick City Music, and so many more. My 14-year-old son is super into Tyler, the Creator and Travis Scott, so we listen to that music as well.

What led you to your position with the CBC? How has it changed the way you work as a musician?

I was fortunate to be brought into CBC’s Toronto headquarters for what I didn’t realize was an audition in the summer of 2017. I hosted the show, standing in for the long-time Tonic [KK1] host, Tim Tamashiro, for a couple of weeks. At the end of the summer, I was offered a contract to host a brand-new show, Saturday Night Jazz.

I was over-the-moon thrilled, and it’s hard to believe I’ve been with CBC for more than seven years. My producer, Lauren Hancock, programs most of the music, so it’s a wonderful process of discovery for me. Through Lauren, I am introduced to jazz of all stripes from every corner of the globe. It definitely stretches my ears and fertilizes my creative imagination.

What does your role as a radio host mean to you?

When I perform and tour music, I always feel that I am inviting audience members into my space. When I host radio, it feels like listeners are inviting me into their spaces. There’s an intimacy to it, and I consider it a great privilege.

How do you approach songwriting versus creating covers?

The processes are actually not that different. I suppose when I’m songwriting, it’s a bit like building a house from the ground up. Covering or arranging other writers’ music is more like a renovation. You want to keep the overall structure, but then you get to go in and change many facets and add some personal touches.

Can you tell me about the process behind the creation of Wintersongs?

I was offered a two-week residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains in late 2021. When I arrived, Banff was already well into winter. I was assigned to a cabin in the woods that was part of their Leighton Studios.

There was a gorgeous grand piano that faced floor-to-ceiling glass walls, looking out on the most exquisite winter scenes: snow-dusted trees, snow-capped mountains, deer and martens frolicking outside. It was glorious. From the first notes on the piano, I knew I was composing a soundtrack for winter, a love letter to the season.

What excites you most about your upcoming tour? What have your tour experiences in the past been like? Have you performed at Saskatoon’s The Bassment before?

For me, the most exciting aspects of touring have to do with the band’s camaraderie on the road, connection with audiences, and the rapport we’ve been developing with presenters and key partners in cities like Saskatoon and Regina.

I’ve been fortunate to perform at The Bassment and Darke Hall in the past, so both places hold memories. In that sense, it almost feels like a homecoming when we return to these communities. It’s equally wonderful to reconnect with familiar faces, meet new folks, and make new friends.

How have your award nominations and wins changed your musicianship?

I greatly appreciate the industry accolades and awards, but it’s critical [that] I don’t become consumed with the goal of winning more. The primary driver when I create music has to come from an artistic place. The business and the industry definitely have an impact, but I create music for the love of it and because it can have a meaningful impact on peoples’ lives.

What is your favourite instrument and why?

That’s a difficult question to answer. I love the piano and singing equally, but I’ve always wanted to learn the harp. For my whole life, I’ve wanted to learn, and I actually do own a Harpsicle[KK2] , but I have yet to dig in.

What advice would you give to another Canadian musician?

Be yourself. I know those words are so cliché, but they’re true and powerful! No one can do what you do. We’ll avoid the snowflake metaphor, but it stands to reason that everyone is completely unique and has something uniquely their own to offer. That’s the secret sauce!

But, do the work. Practice your instrument, and while the music business and social media can be tricky to manage well, they are important, so lean into them as tools that can help propel your music forward – just don’t let them consume you.

Here in Canada, I would also highly recommend digging into the myriad [of] grant organizations that support artists: Canada Council for the Arts to FACTOR, Radio Starmaker, as well as provincial and municipal foundations. We are extremely fortunate to have access to many different types of funding in this country. Familiarize yourself by signing up for newsletter updates, [talking] to other artists, and [taking] full advantage of the resources available.

Biali’s upcoming Saskatoon show will be taking place at The Bassment on Dec 12, where she’ll be showcasing songs from her new album along with some holiday classics. On Jan 29, she will make her way to Darke Hall to give Regina a night deemed “Joni Mitchell & the Canadian Songbook Reimagined.”