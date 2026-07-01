Smiles, hugs, laughter as thousands of grads cross the stage 

Students partaking in ‘Signing off with The Carillon 2026 Image submitted by: Anya Peppler

Students partaking in ‘Signing off with The Carillon 2026 Image submitted by: Anya Peppler

2,645 degrees, certificates, and diplomas awarded June 17–19



Proud parents, siblings, lovers, cousins, children and guardians smiled as they watched their loved ones collect their credentials. University education is a hard-run marathon, and this was the day graduates took a victory lap.

“No matter the setback, there is always a way back,” said University of Regina president Jeff Keshen during the Thursday June 18 convocation ceremony, as he encouraged students to stay resilient in the next phase of their lives.

The University of Regina held its 2026 Spring Convocation ceremonies from June 17–19, where 2,452 students graduated and received a total of 2,645 degrees, certificates, and diplomas.

Graduates with the highest academic standing at the graduate and undergraduate levels were recognized, along with students who demonstrated leadership and community involvement. Each faculty also presented its own awards to recognize outstanding graduates.

Academic Achievements: Activate!

The Governor General’s Academic Gold Medal is awarded to the student with the highest academic standing at the graduate level, while the Governor General’s Academic Silver Medal is awarded to the student with the highest academic standing at the undergraduate level.

This year’s Governor General’s Academic Gold Medal recipient was Regan Toni (Master of Social Work), who graduated with a 92.4 per cent average. The Governor General’s Academic Silver Medal was awarded to Vanna Hung (Bachelor of Science in Biology, Cellular and Molecular Biology Concentration with Great Distinction), who graduated with a 97.45 per cent average.

Other awards included the President’s Medal and Faculty of Arts Dean’s Medal, which went to Nimra Burki (Bachelor of Arts in Human Justice with Great Distinction), and the University Medal, won by Eshaal Rabiya (Bachelor of Science in Psychology).

Graduates encouraged incoming students to live in the moment, pursue their passions and make many friends.

Ralph Goodale, posing for a press release photo.

Image Credit: University Communications and Marketing

Paging Doctor Honorary

Four notable Saskatchewan figures received honorary Doctor of Laws degrees: Sols and Elsie Sanderson, Ralph Goodale, and Bob Steadward.

Goodale came to the University of Regina in 1967 as a first-year student, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree. He later attended the University of Saskatchewan, where he earned his Bachelor of Laws degree.

He had a long career in politics and public service, serving as the Member of Parliament for Assiniboia ( 1974–1979) and Wascana (1993–2019) before becoming Canada’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in 2021.

Goodale was also leader of Saskatchewan’s Liberal Party from 1981 to 1988.

Goodale, who held several portfolios in the Justin Trudeau government, said that “serving in the federal cabinet for many years was a distinct privilege.”

He also reflected on his time as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom for nearly five years: “Representing your country on the international stage is a very distinct privilege,” he said.

Goodale told the Class of 2026 to be “ambitious about your future.”

Ambition and kindness are two critical ingredients for ultimate success —Ralph Goodale, June 18, 2026

Other honorary degree recipients included Sols and Elsie Sanderson, who played a key role shaping Indigenous governance, education, and leadership. Sols Sanderson served as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) from 1979 to 1986.

In a media interview, Sols spoke about his experience in Indigenous politics, which began when he was 15 years old.

He shared advice an Elder gave him when he started as a young leader: “The plans you make have to be designed so that they [future generations] can build on your plans.”

Bob Steadward is the founding president of the International Paralympic Committee. He is honoured for transforming the world for people with disabilities.

Congratulations!

As the graduating class embarked on the next journey of their lives, the ceremonies celebrated the hard work and achievements of students and their families throughout their educational journeys.

To the graduating Class of 2026, congratulations from the staff at The Carillon!