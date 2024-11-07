What should everyone listen to?

Explore the world of audio and video content online

Many of us enjoy reading. Immersing yourself in the world of books is magical.

From The Hunger Games, to Anne of Green Gables, to fairytales and Stephen King, reading has played a crucial part in my life. It has taught me about myself and the way my mind perceives stories, but it has also educated me about magnificent universes and civilizations that I cannot begin to comprehend.

However, there is another world out there. One that is far more practical. One that teaches us how to enjoy life, how to navigate the complexities of life, and how to move forward no matter what. This, my friends, is what many of us know as YouTube University and the wonderful worlds of podcasts.

When I was younger, I looked forward to coming back home from school to catch up with my favourite YouTubers. I marvelled at their life. The over-consumption that I once viewed as a luxury, the opportunities to travel, the endless amount of money and security that this money brought. I wished I lived a life similar to theirs.

At that stage of my life, as impressionable as I was, I could not understand that there was far more to life. That there were YouTubers whom I could relate to a lot more. That YouTube was a platform full of resources that would allow me to unlock my fullest potential and become a better human being. This is what ultimately changed my life, and as I grew up, my perceptions, thoughts, opinions, and life goals would soon transform.

The very first podcast that I ever listened to was Serial by Sarah Koenig. Serial is known as the OG podcast. It is quite literally what kickstarted the imaginative world of podcasts. Originally starting with the story of Adnan Syed, Serial grew to be a quick success, taking the world by storm.

Prior to Serial, I was completely unfamiliar with the world of podcasts. And then, I started listening to Sword & Scale, a true crime podcast. This is what led me to discover the true crime genre, along with all its flaws.

As I started navigating my undergrad journey, I learned a lot about health, wellness and personal development. And YouTube is what led me there. Today, there are many YouTubers I enjoy watching.

One of my favourite YouTubers currently is ‘aminasnotokay’. She is a Muslim girl who started her social media journey on TikTok through reading. It is extremely important for me to watch and listen to people that I can relate to.

As a Muslim girl, it is important for me to surround my circle with other Muslim girls who share similar experiences to me and enjoy the same things that I enjoy. Her channel focuses on books and vlogs about university life. Being a university student, this is my entire life.

Another YouTuber that I recommend for the wellness girlies is Jazz Turner. She focuses on personal goals and weekly goals through weekly vlogs.

Over time, I have realized that I truly enjoy lifestyle content a lot more. It is inspiring to see other young women navigate their daily lives, go to school, the gym, focusing on their hobbies. That is the essence of my entire life.

It reminds me to always put myself first and never neglect myself, regardless of how my life will continue to evolve and transform. I am the most important person in my life. I know that is a very conceited thing to say, and some might find it to be problematic.

However, the reality is very simple. The most important relationship you will ever have is the relationship that you have with yourself. You can spend your time with friends and family, however, there is one constant, consistent entity in your life, and that is yourself.

You will always have yourself. You will always be with yourself. Thus, it is necessary that you prioritize the relationship with yourself.

Podcasts such as The Wu Wei Wisdom remind us to check in with ourselves. I personally love that it focuses on the inner child. We all have an inner child, and rather than completely relying on parents to nurture and love us, it is important that we parent ourselves.

If you are someone who deals with a lot of difficulty navigating your personal life in relation to your childhood and upbringing, I highly recommend that you check out The Wu Wei Wisdom. It will change your life and teach you practical lessons about choosing yourself and dealing with difficult feelings, emotions, and traumas.

The Mel Robbins Podcast is another fantastic podcast that focuses on personal development, motivation, and productivity. I particularly enjoy Robbins’ style of storytelling and narration as she is energetic whilst still giving the audience practical tips to improve their lives.

The older I am getting, the more important my health becomes. As a result, I enjoy YouTube channels such as Yoga with Adriene. Many know her through her yearly 30-day yoga challenges.

These videos are a way to center myself and focus on my personal health. Yoga is a beautiful practice as it emphasizes on the mind-body connection. This can reduce stress as it forces us to check in with our body and identify where we feel tension, pain, or sadness each day. Yoga teachers me the importance of self-compassion and mindful breathing, thereby calming down my nervous system in return.

Amidst all of the demands of life, I still find it interesting to listen to podcasts. One of my favourite podcasts of all time is Rotten Mango by Stephanie Soo. This podcast is very different from other podcasts because the focus is always on empathy and compassion, as some of the topics and cases that it deals with are extremely heavy, sensitive, and difficult. Additionally, Soo is a phenomenal storyteller and that is definitely why the show has millions of viewers and followers. ‌