Plants based options growing in Regina

The best eats for vegans and vegetarians

Regina is a city with many beautiful attractions, but the best thing about this city is the food – there is so much to eat. Although we may not have many of the famous restaurants and chains that are in big cities, we have something even better, and that is locally owned restaurants that pride themselves on good food and even better service. The following is a list of the best restaurants that this beautiful city of ours has to offer, especially if you are someone who enjoys vegan or vegetarian eats. Whether you’re plant-based or not, there is something for everyone at the table.

The best gem in the city is Tangerine – you will never find fresh food like what they offer. Focused on fresh, seasonal ingredients and dishes made from scratch, Tangerine should be a staple in Regina. The best things to try there are the hummus wrap and the iced chai latte. They are also home to the best pastries in Regina with vegan and non-vegan options. With the menu constantly changing and in rotation, there is always something new to try at this cozy café. It is also the best place for breakfast and lunch, or brunch with friends. The main appeal of Tangerine is that the food does not feel like “outside food;” it’s not unhealthy or filled with junk. It is hearty, warm, and healthy. It is, quite frankly, food for the soul.

Breakfast Bistro is another restaurant that offers fantastic vegan options. The message on their website says it all: “As a family-owned restaurant, we strive to serve food made with passion and love. When seasonally available, we source from local producers to provide fresh food made from scratch. Our potatoes are locally sourced from Craven, cut and oven roasted with love in house. We are happy to provide lots of gluten free and vegan options.” Whether it is Tofu shakshuka or vegan Belgian waffles, there is something for everyone who enjoys vegan food. The bright interior of the space makes for a great way to start your day.

Another good staple to the city is Sky Café & Bistro, although it is open mainly during the spring and summer months. From black bean tacos to Mediterranean bowls, there is something for everyone. The main attraction of the restaurant is its gorgeous patio, perfect for enjoying those warmer months. Add this restaurant to your list of go-to places as soon as the snow clears away. You will not regret it.

If you happen to be in the downtown area, you cannot miss Fresh & Sweet. It is home to many vegan friendly breakfast and lunch options. The vibrant, charming décor of the restaurant is perfect for your Instagram photo dump.

Abstractions Café is another unique eatery in Regina, inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. As the restaurant’s website states, “Abstractions Cafe serves up delicious breads and wraps for your on-the-go lifestyle. Choose from mouthwatering focaccias, savoury wraps, and fresh salads.” Furthermore, you cannot miss the gorgeous art on the walls, bringing forth a touch of creativity to make your dining experience more enjoyable. Try something new by checking this place out.

If you know Regina, you know there is no Regina without The Hampton Hub. This is the absolute best place to go for vegan eats in the city. The Hampton Hub is not just a restaurant – it is a movement and a way of life. Moreover, it is a community space inspired by activist Fred Hampton. Created by Tiro Mthembu, Thabo Mthembu, and Gage McGuire as a way to ensure that there is more of a focus on environmental and social justice in the city, The Hampton Hub is the perfect home for all of those who are looking for the right place to learn about movements of importance. It shows us that food is about so much more than eating – it is about community. With events such as “Teach-in-Tuesdays,” The Hampton Hub allows people to engage in social discussions whilst enjoying a delicious meal. It is the heart of community in Regina. It is a welcoming space for people to connect over important causes and eat food that is good for the soul.

Editor’s Note: Since the time this article was written, The Hampton Hub has closed for business.

13th Avenue Food and Coffee House has been a longtime favourite for those seeking vegan and vegetarian options. Perhaps the most beautiful thing is that their burgers are made from healthy, clean ingredients rather than “fake vegan meats” that can be full of harmful ingredients and preservatives. The burgers from 13th Avenue are not only healthy but also delicious. Additionally, if you are ever looking for the perfect restaurant to cater your event, 13th Avenue is the place to go. They will ensure that your guests get delicious food, and it will not cost you an arm and a leg to pay for the catering, unlike other restaurants in the city. If you are looking for the perfect restaurant with great food and an even better atmosphere, this is the place to go. As 13th Avenue Food and Coffee House advertises, “grab a coffee or hang out all afternoon!”

Many of the restaurants located in our city greatly value healthy food with healthy ingredients. It is evident that the locally owned restaurants here truly value sustainability, as seen in the many restaurants that prioritize using locally grown ingredients, reducing food miles, and collaborating with and supporting Saskatchewan farmers. The restaurants in our city show an effort in honouring their eco-conscious values through the quality of the food that they serve to the public. From cozy neighbourhood cafes to scenic restaurants, the accessibility of plant-based options is growing in the city. Hopefully, this will attract a bigger audience made up of plant-based eaters as well as those who do not observe a plant-based diet.





