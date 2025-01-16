How to be thrifty in Regina

A guide to thrift stores for those new to the idea

For many, thrift stores are a familiar haven and a place where fashion meets affordability. For folks new to Canada, thrifting is a world yet to be discovered. A lot of people make the assumption that second-hand shopping might provide them with clothes that are worn and torn, but thrift stores have standards when accepting donations of clothing that could be further worn and reused. Thus, thrifting isn’t just about finding the best deal – it is about curbing waste, embracing sustainability, and exploring a more thoughtful way of shopping.

Thrifting does not exist for just clothes shopping but also for shopping any item, be it a piece of furniture or the perfect leash for a dog. It is an experience that is best explained once lived. For first timers, taking a quick scan around the store is a good place to begin to get familiarized with what sections are available and appeal to them. Additionally, one needs to keep an open mind so that they are able to go out there and freely explore all of the different kinds of items there are to look for. For example, when it comes to clothes, one must be prepared to try on an item on top of what they are already wearing because some thrift stores do not have dressing rooms.

Simply picking up some cheap clothing and heading to the checkout is not an ideal way to approach thrifting. One must be able to assess the condition of the clothing with care as well as its value as a piece meant to be purchased. This involves a lot of checking for stains, wrinkles, rips, or missing parts before purchasing the item. While minor flaws can be fixed, major ones are, for many, not worth the effort.

Finding great deals involves visiting the store quite frequently and keeping an eye out for any deals that might be out there. Some thrift stores, like Value Village in Regina, provide a discount of 20 per cent via coupon for donations. This is a great way for the store to attract people and get them to purchase from their thrift store, but it is also a win for the customer who might be looking to update their wardrobe or shop some items that suit their lifestyle.

Regina boasts several well-known thrift stores apart from Value Village that are spread throughout the city, like Salvation Army Thrift Store, which is known for its affordability and wide community focus, and is a popular choice for a lot of people. They are also open for donations, which opens so many doors for people to engage with them. Located on Albert St and Dewdney Ave, these two store locations have a lot of options for people to explore.

Apart from these, other options include The Log House Thrift Store located on 2741 Dewdney Ave, which has everything from clothing for infants to household items. Some niche thrift stores like Secondhand Wonderland have video games, home audio equipment, tools, musical instruments, movies, and other used goods.

Dress for Success Regina is a unique thrift store that focuses heavily on women’s clothing and attire that women can wear in the workplace. While its Regina location is on Hamilton St, this is a global organization with the headquarters situated in New York city.

Thrifting is more than shopping. It tells a story that is tied to one person’s life that is being handed down to someone else to continue building on. With a bit of patience and curiosity, one might just uncover their next best possession at an affordable price.