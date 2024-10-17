New treats for your ears

Tuning out the world and tuning into music is the only way to stay sane.

A look at some 2024 album releases

Tiger’s Blood by Waxahatchee

To steal a line from the album itself, which was released on Mar 22 and contains 12 fantastic tracks, “run it back, boys,” because this new Waxahatchee, the musical persona and hometown of Katie Crutchfield, is full of songs you’ll want to leave on repeat.

Crutchfield’s voice grabs and pulls you into a spinning and uplifting storm of alternative country sound covered in rightfully ambitious lyricism. Its debut single, “Right Back to It,” features North Carolina musician MJ Lenderman for a stirring and incredibly catchy duet. The album’s recently released bonus track, “Much Ado About Nothing,” offers more of Crutchfield’s sound that Tiger’s Blood will leave you wanting.

Recommended for getting gas or sipping a slurpee on a sunny day.

Crash and Burn by The Whats

Moving into the heart of Regina, local indie rock band The Whats released their debut EP on Apr 20. Formed in 2021, they have been writing and recording in their drummer’s garage for three years now.

The project consists of four songs with themes, laid over electric guitar, of hating your hometown and descending into madness. Madness, that is, made fun. A couple of lyrics that say it all: “All of the kids are bored, there’s nothing here but grocery stores,” and, “I’m sick of the goddamn prairies.”

Recommended for sitting in your favourite parking lot or working on a new art project.

All For Something by Tiny Habits

On May 24 of this year, the Boston singer-songwriter trio best known for their brain-tingling harmonies released their debut album, which is made up of 12 sweet songs. Made up of Cinya Khan, Maya Rae, and Judah Mayowa, Tiny Habits has released one other body of work, their EP Tiny Things.

They have brought their warm, honey-like tunes and voices on the road with Lizzy McAlpine, Ingrid Michaelson, and most recently, Sarah McLachlan, who they will be opening for this November in Saskatoon.

Recommended for taking a candle-lit bath or an autumnal walk around Wascana lake.

Rootin’ For Ya by Field Guide

Pulling our sound back a bit closer to home with this 10-track collection of rocking indie folk and pop, Field Guide, the musical persona of Dylan MacDonald, of Winnipeg, Manitoba tells a story of love and mutual compassion with Rootin’ For Ya.

Currently on tour in the United States and Canada, Field Guide has previously released three other full-length albums, one of them being a cover album of Coldplay’s Parachutes featuring duets with Lizzy McAlpine and fellow Winnipegger Begonia. This newest album lifts qualities of the previous albums and strengthens them, surrounding lyrics like “I don’t ever wanna keep you waiting” and “I guess we still have a fair bit of time” with grabbing guitar riffs.

Recommended for taking a long drive or making dinner.

That’s the Gods Talking by Slow Spirit

Slow Spirit, composed of duo Natalie Bohrn and Eric Roberts, released their fourth full-length album on July 26, and it really is what the second track advertises: an “Out of Body Experience.” Their soundscapes combined with the imagery in the lyrics reflect the energy they take from their home base in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Recommended for an early evening nature walk in any season.

Charm by Clairo

On a much more mainstream note, the charming Clairo released her third studio album on July 12. The 11 tracks that make up this project very much lean into the world of r&b while still upholding Clairo’s signature sound, although the indie pop of her 2019 style has both matured and softened.

Its first single, “Sexy to Someone,” was a great trailer for the entirety of the album; the blended bass and piano sound and floating lyrics combined with spotting of clarinet certainly inspire a kind of joy that one can only find in listening to Clairo.

Recommended for playing dress up or riding a bike.

We were born here, what’s your excuse? by The Secret Beach

Going back to Winnipeg with The Secret Beach, Micah Erenberg’s project which he has now released two albums under, we take a much different journey through 41 minutes of songs like sunlight through a garnet amp. Mastering the Manitoba indie rock ballad, Erenberg shares love songs and tributes to friends, sisters, and his home city, produced in his own studio with “vintage equipment and analog tape.”

Recommended for cruising into the weekend by taking a deep breath and grabbing a good treat.

Escaper by Sarah Kinsley

Released on Sept 6 was the debut album of Sarah Kinsley, a New York based musician and producer whose work evokes a longing for somewhat classical music and for a new grasp on an out of bounds, youthful life. The album opens with its first single, “Last Time We Never Meet Again,” which coaxes one into the project with an enticing string arrangement that builds alongside Kinsley’s powerful vocals, lyrical sentiments, and a driving drum track.

Recommended for going on a run or dancing alone in your room.

No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire by Dora Jar

Almost reminiscent of the Beatles’ “Strawberry Fields,” the opening track of Dora Jar’s most recent release is only the first track of the wild journey that she takes us on throughout the other 12 tracks.

This journey goes from sounding like chasing butterflies on a new spring day to getting lost in a fantasy novel to being caught in an exhilarating rainstorm to taking a trip inside a time machine. Jar’s enchanting vocals will hit you right in the gut but leave you wanting more.

Recommended for sitting with yourself and maybe questioning existence.