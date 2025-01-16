Everything the Dr. John Archer Library has to offer

A short summary of what you can find among all those books

Libraries in Regina are more than just quiet places filled with books. They are hubs for learning and creativity in the city. The University of Regina’s (UofR) Dr. John Archer Library, specifically, stands out as a beacon for students, staff, and researchers seeking knowledge and resources.

Located on the UofR’s main campus, Archer is the cornerstone of its academia and was named after the University’s first president, Dr. John Archer. Many students tend to forget that the library is there to serve the diverse needs of the student population, but it offers a wealth of resources for students and features an extensive collection of books, journals, and digital materials that you have access to no matter what you are studying in school.

One of the most notable features of Archer is its state-of-the-art technology. The library provides access to research databases and many software that students need for their classes, which ultimately makes it easier for students working on their essays, theses, or group projects. The library also promotes advanced technology services. As a student, you have access to computers that are loaded with software such as SPSS, MATLAB, Adobe Creative Suite, and more. There are also printing, scanning, and 3D printing services. Archer is a library that provides both convenience and innovation in one building, which is full of many services tailored to the needs of students from every discipline and experience.

Furthermore, the library’s study rooms are great for settling into during finals week. These rooms are in specific zones of the library on all floors. They are equipped with modern furniture and tools that are meant to foster a comfortable yet productive environment.

Another great advantage of the Archer Library includes its dedicated staff of librarians who offer personalized assistance depending on the type of research you are conducting or focusing on. From assisting students with refining their search strategies to guiding them through various complex databases, the librarians are experienced professionals who will ensure that every student can make the most of the resources that are available to them. Something that not many students are aware of is that there is a librarian for almost every faculty or area of study, which means that you are able to find a librarian that understands the unique needs or issues of your program.

For example, Kate Cushon is the librarian for Anthropology, Business Administration, English, Theatre, and Film. Mary Chipanshi is the librarian for Nursing, Kinesiology and Health Studies, as well as Psychology. The Community Engagement and Communications librarian is Michael Shires, and the librarian for the Sociology and Social Studies is Robert Thomas.

Moreover, there are workshops and seminars that are frequently held in the library which focus on helping students with academic writing, proper citation practices, research methodologies, and more. These initiatives allow students to gain important skills that will help them succeed in their academic goals. Do not be too shy to reach out the librarians highlighted above, as they are there to assist you and ensure that you are aware of the resources available to you!



