Global Excellence Award to fund the future of research in Canada

Postdoctoral fellowship by Mitacs aims to bring global talent to the country

On Dec 12, 2025, Mitacs announced the launch of its new Accelerate Global Excellence Award, a postdoctoral fellowship with the aim of attracting researchers from across the globe to Canada.

Mitacs is a Canadian non-profit organization that brings academics from Canadian institutions and industry and government employers together to facilitate training programs in fields related to industry and social renovation.

The Accelerate Global Excellence Award invites international researchers, including Canadians staying abroad, to participate in work-based research fellowships in Canada. The goal is to boost Canada’s research sector in fields including AI, quantum, clean technology, advanced materials and manufacturing, defence, cybersecurity, agri-tech, and health and life sciences.

As a part of the program, postdoctoral fellows get the chance to participate in research internships jointly funded by Mitacs and their industry partners.

Eligibility and funds

In a media release on their website, Mitacs team explained that the award will be offered based on a “time-limited competitive” call. This means that the aspiring candidates will have a limited window to apply for the award and selections will be made based on a merit based review analyzing the quality of research proposal, the commercial value of the project, and the potential of bringing international expertise to Canada.

To be eligible to apply, candidates must be within five years of completing their PhD and must be residing outside of Canada. This includes Canadians doing their PhD abroad as well as international students. If awarded, the recipients are also expected to relocate to Canada. The award covers the cost of relocation.

Mitcas aims to present 50 unique awards in 2026-27 with each two year project valued at $170,000.

It brings top international talent to Canada, embeds them in real industry projects, and focuses on solutions that matter now” – Fatima Dargah, senior advisor, Mitacs

Bringing research and application together

Mitacs interns show a record of making great contributions toward their areas of research. For instance, Angelina Vaisvilaite from the United Kingdom (UK) who joined the U of R for research on infection fighting solutions, Cameron Lavelle-Jones, who is working on fossil insects, and Daniel Slomp da Cunha Pereira is working on research on how Canadian boreal forests change over time. For international PhD candidates at the University of Regina (U of R), this award could be the next step in their careers.

Fatima Dargah, senior advisor in business development, office of research partnership and innovation, Mitacs, in an email to the Carillon explained that their framework is different from other research opportunities in that it focuses on the impact of research.

“It embeds students in real industry projects, and focuses on solutions that matter now […] From a business perspective, the global excellence cohort mainly attracts companies seeking skills they don’t already have in-house.”

Dargah has had extensive experience as a research engineer in both the Clean Energy Technologies Research Institute (CETRI) and the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC). She explains that based on her experience, she can say that one of the most valuable outcomes of an industrial fellowship is that researchers learn how to translate research into real-world impact.

She elaborated that Mitacs fellows develop skills that are not learned in a traditional academic environment, including working with office timelines and budgets, managing client expectations, and delivering results. Strong time management skills become essential, as students must prioritize tasks, meet strict deadlines, and deliver on schedule.

“Perhaps most importantly, students learn how to frame research in terms of return on investment. This ability to connect research with industry needs is what makes Mitacs-trained researchers especially attractive to employers in applied research organizations,” says Dargah.

Impact on Saskatchewan

Dargah shared her thoughts on the local impact of the Accelerate Global Excellence Award.

“For Saskatchewan, where many companies are small to medium-sized, this program acts as a powerful catalyst for research. Projects in areas such as clean energy and environmental monitoring directly support the province’s transition toward a more sustainable environment,” she said.

Call to researchers

Fatimah Dargah concludes saying she urges researchers to think like an industry partner, rather than just a student.

“A strong Mitacs application is not about how sophisticated your theory is; it’s about how clearly you can show who benefits, how, and why it matters now. […] If you can show that you understand both the science and the business context, you don’t just become eligible for Mitacs [but] you [also] become highly attractive to Canadian employers long after the fellowship ends.”

Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit the official website of Accelerate to review eligibility and deadline information. Applications will open in March 2026 and close in May 2026.