The Carillon staff do Tarot!

Know about your newspaper crew through Tarot cards!

People have been using tarot cards as a form of divination and fortune-telling since the 1400s. Some do it for fun, some for spiritual guidance, and others as a psychological practice. Writers and editors at the Carillon office decided to give it a try.

Chanchal:

Prominent cards: Knight of Cups, Eight of Swords, Knight of Rods

Chanchal learned that she needs to control how she displays her emotions so that they don’t hurt or push other people away. Even though it represents bad news, she likes the Eight of Swords card because it lets her face her problems squarely instead of having to worry about them.

The cards also told her that she may be taking things for granted, which reminded her of earlier that day when she was sitting in class and thinking about how lucky she is to be able to attend university.

Abdul:

Prominent cards: Nine of Cups, Eight of Cups, Judgement

Abdul understood his cards a little too well and got a little bit spooked, especially when the cards started telling him about characters from his past. He said that it was “messed up” how much of his life can connect to what the cards were saying, and that it is interesting how his tarot has changed since a reading he had done four years prior. Back then, he was told that someone was going to save him and that he just had to wait a little bit longer, but now he has discovered, in a self-affirming way, that he had to do that for himself.

Do the cards know what’s up with the Carillon paper? Image: Abdul Mian

Emma:

Prominent cards: Ten of Cups, The Star

Emma asked for a horseshoe spread reading because she wanted to ask the cards a more specific question about her workload and her goals for this academic year. What resonated with her were the nostalgia and people of the past that the card spotlighted, aligning with her worries about being away from home. Although her workload can be stressful, she thoroughly enjoys the work that she does. By the end of the reading, the cards affirmed the path that she is on.

Francis:

Prominent cards: Ten of Pentacles, Page of Wands, The Hermit

The cards told Francis that, in her past, she had been saving a lot of money and would soon be going on a trip. They also said that something on this trip will inspire her to look inward and take some time for herself. To Frances’ surprise, the cards were very accurate; she has indeed been saving money for a trip she’s planning.

Image: Abdul Mian

Arufha:

Prominent cards: Queen of Pentacles, Eight of Wands (reversed), Eight of Pentacles

Though Arufha doesn’t believe in tarot, she did find that her reading was really spot on. It was accurate that someone in her past was acting as a domineering authority figure. As for the present and the future, the cards told her that she has probably had some news building for a while and that she has seen something coming. Perhaps this is an apprenticeship or internship, something that will build the skills that she needs for her future career. Arufha remains skeptical.

Hana:

Prominent cards: Knight of Pentacles (reversed), Death (reversed), The Magician

Hana was disappointed in her reading and was looking forward to a positive surprise.

Zeo:

Prominent cards: King of Cups, Strength (reversed), Page of Cups

Zeo was more confused about his reading and said that he needed to think about it more to try and understand.