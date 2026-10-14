The Certainities: friendship, music, and emotions

A student-led band sparks a conversation about their creation and storytelling



If you were to ask the members of The Certainties what the band is, you might get four different answers, depending on who holds the microphone:

“We are kind of country,” says Sam Cossitt, before Amber Fink playfully interjects.

Fink says, “We are an indie folk band based in Regina.”

No matter the genre, anyone can see they are a band with a genuine passion for music — the playful banter and friendship are just a bonus.

Meet the members

The Certainties are composed mostly of university students, majors ranging from education to arts. They are:

Amber Fink: Lead vocals, keys, and guitar

Sam Cossitt: Guitar, lead vocals

Elvan Klemick: Bass guitar

Isis Grass: Drums

The creation of The Certainties

The band came together in Jan. of 2026. The members knew each other from either elementary school or Art for Change, a social movement founded by Fink that connects arts and activism.

This is just such a passion project for all of us. We all have loved music in a lot of different ways for a long time and getting to create and perform has been like the greatest gift of my life. –Amber Fink

Fink reached out to Klemick earlier in the winter with an opportunity to play bass for the band.

“I had never even entertained the thought of playing a bass guitar,” says Klemick, but he feels very grateful to work with the band.

They started off in their drummer’s basement, where Fink and Cossitt shared some originals, which turned out to be their biggest hits.

Fink reflects that writing songs is something she has always done but never pursued seriously until last year, when some of her friends encouraged her; the rest is history.

“This is just such a passion project for all of us. We all have loved music in a lot of different ways for a long time and getting to create and perform has been like the greatest gift of my life,” Fink reflects.

Cossitt also adds that, while the group is skilled, they aren’t experts and that’s what makes them different.

“I can’t play guitar as well as some other guitarist… that forces me to kind of make a song sound a bit different than the guitarist might otherwise make it,” says Cossitt.

Grass agrees: “I think what we do best is listen to each other’s ideas and then come up with stuff based off of what we hear.”

Songs as storytelling: love, pain, and sadness

The band plays their originals quite frequently. Their collaboration involves Fink writing some lyrics, Cossitt writing some chords, and Klemick and Grass writing in their parts. Their songs are representative of the voices of the whole group.

Fink says, “We just feel really lucky to create together.”

For the band, their songs are a way to express their emotions, which many times end up being about love, dissatisfaction, guilt, sadness, or pain.

“It is a whole storytelling through music,” Klemick reflects.

“We also learn lots of things about each other,” he adds, pointedly, at which both Klemick and Cossitt share a laugh.

I think what we do best is listen to each other’s ideas and then come up with stuff based off of what we hear. –Isis Grass

Big moments and next steps

The four feel very grateful to be where they are today.

On Sept. 3, the band opened for the Blu Beach Band at the Dr. Lloyd Barber Academic Green during Welcome Week festivities.

They also just had a show in Saskatoon on Sept. 26, where all the proceeds went to cancer research.

The band is now talking about taking a break after that show:

“We want to work on getting some recordings done. We want to work on strengthening some stuff for future sets,” says Fink.

“There’s so much to work through, so a little bit of a break to just catch up on the backlog,” adds Cossitt.

Recording and streaming their stronger pieces are also something the group has been considering for a while.

While they are taking a short break, Regina locals can anticipate seeing the band live again in November.