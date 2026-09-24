Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the best spidey of them all? 

Is it you, you, or me? Image: Manipulated by Abdul Mian

Is it you, you, or me? Image: Manipulated by Abdul Mian

With three different live-action Spider-Men, let me help you pick the one

Summer 2026 has been one of the movie parades, but the one I really enjoyed was Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it got me thinking about the three Spider-Men — more specifically, drumroll please… who’s the better spidey?

As a Gen Z, it’s only fair that I stand with my own.

I know I will be agitating a lot of people by comparing our dashing options, but it’s high time we settle this debate once and for all! To start off, let’s review our choices.

The OG Maguire

Released in 2002, Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire, came to life. Then came his Spider-Man 2 in 2004, and Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

What’s so cool about this Spider-Man? He can produce his own organic webs and, just like Garfeild’s spidey, I would ask Tobey, “That came out of you?”

Another thing I liked about this universe was the scene in which people on the train find out Spider-Man’s identity but collectively choose to keep it a secret. Call it rose-tinted glasses or wistful thinking; the scene may not be realistic but neither is the whole franchise, so let the viewers dream on. Don’t superheroes also deserve good things happening to them? I think they do!

Maguire is also the only Spider-man so far to get his happy ending with a successful love story (unless I jinx it). One thing that ticked me off: Mary Jane (MJ), only began a relationship with him after realizing he was Spider-Man. Yeah…not a great look for their relationship.

The Cool Garfield

The saying “what goes around comes around,” did not work well for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man when the love of his life, Gwen Stacy, died in front of his eyes.

Before we get to the heartbreak, Garfield’s Spider-Man had something the others didn’t: an effortless coolness. This awkward, funny, sarcastic, and sometimes cocky Peter Parker makes Garfield’s movie a whole lot different from other Spider-verses.

Not to mention, this is the only movie where Parker’s love interest loved him for being his nerdy self and not just because he’s a superhero.

One thing that stuck out was Spider-Man actively saving the city while being on the verge of missing his high school graduation. In the same scene, he still manages to pick up Gwen Stacy’s phone. Does he win the number one boyfriend title out of all the spideys? I think we have to give him some points for that, at least.

The Depressed Holland

Spider-Man backing away after realizing MJ was not in control of her body when kissing, which solidifies his character. A gentleman always asks for a woman’s consent! -Chanchal Mitruka

Now, let’s talk about the Spider-Man that has been the talk of the town for the past few months: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man is quite different from that of Maguire and Garfield. The sparkle of his eyes dies by the third movie – yikes!

Quite a few scenes stand out to me in this franchise, including Spider-Man’s friendship with Ned – let’s not forget Tobey’s Parker is betrayed by his own best friend over a girl.

Everyone deserves a Ned in their life, but that too is, of course, snatched away from this Spidey. This author can shed tears about this injustice.

His crisis of whether he is a Spider-Man or a Peter Parker, is something very relevant to those of us who codeswitch all the time. In the end, Holland’s Parker/Spider-Man said “I am both.” This just made him even more relatable.

Another moment that stands out is Spider-Man backing away after realizing MJ was not in control of her body when kissing, which solidifies his character. A gentleman always asks for a woman’s consent!

Am I too Gen Z to say I like Tom Holland’s character more because of that? Maybe, but consent is an important thing, and Holland’s Peter Parker knows it.

Choose to disagree with me if you wish, but Holland’s relatability makes him the best in the Spider-verse yet.