40 years with Planned Parenthood Regina 

Music for a cause: Megan Nash and the Best of Intentions playing for PPR. Image: Planned Parenthood Regina

Music for a cause: Megan Nash and the Best of Intentions playing for PPR. Image: Planned Parenthood Regina

A conversation about sexual and reproductive healthcare

What does it mean to have accessible sexual and reproductive healthcare? This question lies at the heart of Planned Parenthood Regina’s (PPR) daily operations.

On Oct. 9, 2026, PPR celebrated 40 years of service, tracing its roots back to 1986. Since then, the organization has provided sexual health education and services to Regina and the province.

The 40-year milestone included live performances from Megan Nash & the Best of Intentions. Tickets sales for the performances served as the event’s primary fundraiser. The event also featured DJ Baby.

To learn more about this 40-year milestone, the Carillon spoke with Brit Sippola, the current board chair of PPR.

Reflecting on the 40th anniversary event, Sippola said it wasn’t the most successful event it could have been. However, the event raised $1,500 in unrestricted funds, which the organization can allocate where needed.

According to Sippola, one of PPR’s most significant contributions to Regina is providing a stigma-free environment for sexual health services.

“I think the biggest thing that we bring to the community is stigma free testing,” Sippola said.

One big thing that kids are struggling with is that a lot of people have the same family doctor as their parents and so they don’t feel comfortable going to their family doctor because in a small community like Regina, people do talk. –Brit Sippola

Youth groups and barriers

PPR offers two groups for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth: Group Z, for ages 16 to 24, and Youth Group, for ages 13 to 16.

Youth Group operates in collaboration with UR Pride. Both groups meet weekly to hang out, chat, and play games.

Sippola highlighted the barriers young people face when seeking sexual healthcare, particularly concerns about confidentiality.

“One big thing that kids are struggling with is that a lot of people have the same family doctor as their parents and so they don’t feel comfortable going to their family doctor because in a small community like Regina, people do talk,” Sippola said.

PPR aims to provide a safe, non-judgmental space for youth and marginalized individuals seeking support.

Increasing demand for PPR’s services

According to Sippola, demand for PPR’s services has increased over the past few years.

“We turn away lots and lots of people each year for services just because we don’t have enough staff to handle the influx,” she said.

PPR is currently seeking additional funding to expand its services, extend operating hours and potentially open on weekends.

Staffing shortages have also prevented PPR from offering certain services.

“We don’t currently offer abortions because we don’t have the staff to do it. That’s actually probably the number one thing we turn people away for. We turn away almost 300 people a year who are seeking abortions because we don’t have the staff who are in consistent enough hours to help manage that,” Sippola said.

Those seeking abortion services can access care through the Women’s Health Centre at the Regina General Hospital.

We don’t currently offer abortions because we don’t have the staff to do it. That’s actually probably the number one thing we turn people away for. We turn away almost 300 people a year who are seeking abortions because we don’t have the staff who are in consistent enough hours to help manage that. –Brit Sippola

Looking forward to the future

PPR currently doesn’t offer any clinical services because it doesn’t have an in-house nurse practitioner. However, community members can still access free condoms, HIV testing kits, and sexual health education.

PPR hopes to have a nurse practitioner in place by the new year, with the long-term goal of establishing a full-time position to provide more consistent access to clinical services.

Sippola encouraged university students and community members to watch for updates in the new year as PPR hopes to restore its full range of services.

According to PPR, a $95 donation can cover the cost of one IUD insertion, potentially providing up to 10 years of contraception. Sippola emphasized that even smaller donations, such as $5, can make a difference in helping PPR restore its services.