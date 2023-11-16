Wrapping up the fall term

Why is it that literally anything sounds interesting when you should be studying for exams, and nothing does when you’re not?

Getting a head start on the end

Perhaps you’ve been diligently checking off your academic goals, staying on top of your coursework, and making the most of your in-person classes after the fall break. That’s quite an accomplishment! Yet, as the semester continues to race ahead, it’s also high time to start preparing for the end-of-semester final exams. Here are some tips that can help you get started to prepare for your final exams.

Connect with your instructors.

If you haven’t done so already, reach out to your instructors. It’s not uncommon for students to find themselves feeling disconnected from their instructors, whether it be because of differences in teaching style, lack of engagement, or other factors. You may have found the teaching methods or approach less engaging and you have been tempted to skip classes. Yet, it’s crucial to remember that your instructors are your ‘steadfast partners’ in your academic journey. Take the initiative to attend your instructor’s office hours and give yourself a chance to clear up any concerns you might have regarding your coursework.

The Student Success Centre can be a game-changer.

Located on the second floor of the Riddell Centre, the Student Success Centre is a valuable resource for academic support. Services like academic advising, learning skills, math and writing tutoring, as well as transition programs are available to cater to the academic needs of students. Explore the Student Success Centre’s upcoming events on its Events Landing Page at uregina.ca/student/ssc/events/index.html to find resources that can support your final exam preparations. You may also want to check out uregina.ca/student/ssc/resources.html for resources to help plan your semester. If you prefer face-to-face assistance, their on-site representatives are available from Monday to Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Schedule downtime in your calendar.

While preparing for finals is crucial, it is equally important to schedule downtime. Plan breaks and moments of relaxation in your personal schedule to help prevent burnout and mental exhaustion. Motivate yourself to create a balanced routine that incorporates study sessions, leisure activities, moments of self-care, and meditation. Make sure to also stay hydrated.

Create a personalized study plan.

Try something like spaced repetition, where you revisit course material at increasing intervals over time instead of cramming to remember information long-term. The active recall technique challenges your brain to retrieve and reconstruct information by recalling information from the memory. Sticky notes, digital flashcards, and mind mapping make the brain better engage with the material.

The Feynman technique is a more unique tool. To use this technique, first choose a topic that you want to understand better, then explain it as if you were teaching it to someone else, for example a kid, as simply and clearly as possible. By doing so, you will identify gaps in your understanding of the material, and can then go back to your lecture notes or textbook to fill in those gaps.

Stay mindful of class registration.

The last piece of advice would be to be mindful that registration for next semester’s classes has already opened. It is not unusual for students to delay their registration as they get busy with midterms, quizzes, and final exams. However, you don’t want to be caught unable to snag a spot in a class you need. Classes fill up quickly, so it’s best to register as early as you can. Make sure to connect with your academic advisor early on to stay on track with your academic goals. After all, your academic journey in uniquely yours; embrace it and thrive!