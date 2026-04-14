Which campus food should you really risk your diet plan for?

It’s been a while since we’ve done one of these! Eat up!

I have spent the last three semesters living on campus and thus eating on campus. Here are my reviews of all the food locals on our mighty campus!

Kôhkom Bea’s Cafe

Location: First Nations University

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

This is the unsung hero of food locations on campus. Tucked away in the back corner of First Nations University, Kôhkom Bea’s is a great place to grab a snack or coffee. Their coffee machine is similar to the LaVazza machines at Wetherspoons overseas! (Google it, they are amazing).

They have a daily special that can be anything from soup and a sandwich to hot dogs and caesar salad. It always smells ah-maz-ing. The staff is super nice and helpful and it is genuinely a nice environment to take a break on a busy day.

Luther Cafeteria

Location: Luther College

Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Rating: 2.8/5 stars

Now, listen, this is my home base. The staff is phenomenal and I love them. They take real good care of everyone who comes through the doors. Breakfast at Luther College is always 5/5, like a classic hotel continental and I’m here for it.

Lunch and dinner, this is where we lose stars. Let me be perfectly clear – the food has gotten A LOT better since my first semester. My grievances come with a couple points. First, sometimes they cost a little too much. Two, sometimes it’s a touch inconsistent in quality. Finally, number three, if you are going to have grilled cheese, please make sure the soup is tomato. No one wants to dip their grilled cheese sandwich into cream of mushroom soup.

Robin’s Donuts

Location: Campion College

Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Rating 4.98/5 stars

This is my GOAT. Robin’s is my ride or die on campus. I should legit have shares in this place for the amount of money I have spent on coffee here. The coffee is fantastic, it is very reasonably priced, the food is comfort food at its finest, and the staff are awesome. The baking is amazing and they have better donuts than Tim Hortons – fight me.

I docked 0.2 points for one reason: they are closed for the summer. So, for a few months of the year I have to drive to Rochdale if I want Robin’s. Nonetheless, it is the best place for coffee on campus, and that’s a hill I am ready to die on. They are also really good about getting you your food in a good time!

Starbucks

Location: Classroom Building

Mon-Fri: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sat-Sun: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Rating: 3/5 stars

I am a huge coffee drinker and I do love a good Starbucks, but there were a few things here that brought down my rating. Starbucks is always expensive no matter which location you go to. Living on student jobs does not mean I can afford an $8 coffee more than once a week. Next, they are in a prime location so it is usually pretty busy. It is often hard to find seating outside of the library.

Now, some huge upsides: the outdoor seating in the summer months is so nice, the staff is super great and will write or draw on your cup, and I love me a Starbies grilled cheese.

Extreme Pita

Location: College West

Mon-Th: 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Fri: 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sat: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Rating: 3.9/5 stars

I can safely say I have never had a bad meal here! The staff is super efficient and kind. There is a lot of variety here that I think students miss out on. Not only can you get pitas, you can also get pita pizza’s, rice bowls, and smoothies! That’s right, SMOOTHIES! From personal experience, get a smoothie– they are really good.

This is definitely your place if you want to try some new things for lunch. Also, did I mention they have smoothies?

Trifons Pizza

Location: Lab Commons

Mon-Fri: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sat: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sun: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Rating: 2.8/5 stars

Although the food is not always the best, I cannot lie, I love a good Trifons Karaoke. Trifons is in a convenient location and have great operating hours. It is pretty great that we can grab an ice cream cone during the break of our 7-10 p.m. lecture.

The staff is pretty nice, but it does take a while to get your food. Their most redeeming quality is when it is almost close, they offer a $2 pizza slice during karaoke. Also, if your vibe is afternoon beers, this is definitely your place.

Ultimate Rotisserie Experience

Location: Riddell Centre

Mon-Fri: 7:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Sat-Sun: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m and 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m

Rating: 2/5 stars

Considering their prime location in Riddell centre, their hours are really wonky. There have been a few nights where I need food and my cafeteria is closed and they ain’t open either. Their food is alright. I have never had a problem, but it does not stand out either.

Java Junction

Location: Riddell Centre

Mon-Fri: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Rating: 2/5 stars

I’m gonna be honest, I am not a fan of their coffee. Their muffins are really good, no complaints there, but their coffee just does not hit the way those from Robin’s or Starbucks does. They also have some strange concoctions with their caffeinated red dye 40 beverages, but hey, if that’s your vibe, go for it.

Da India Curry House

Location: Riddell Centre

Mon-Fri: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sat: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rating: 2.8/5 stars

Da India Curry House has not been open very long, so I do not have a lot to go on, hence the lower score. However, when they did their pop-up a few months back, I got a dessert cup from them and it was really good. I’ve seen it been really busy in the last couple days, so I think it looks promising.

Gong Cha and Lin Ramen

Location: Kin/Ed building

Mon-Th 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Fri: 10:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

This is my new love on campus. I discovered the Earl Grey Milk Tea this semester and it is a bit of a problem how much money I have spent on that drink. The staff is always really nice and it is usually the same few people, so you always see familiar faces. The fried rice is also to die for and it is made right in front of you, so you know it’s good.

I dock some stars because the food does take a while to get. I was waiting upwards of 45 minutes once for rice. It can also be on the pricier side but, like I said, it’s real and fresh.

Momentum Cafe

Location: Innovation Place

Mon-Fri: 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Rating: 4.8/5 stars

The biggest downfall of this cafe is that it is off the beaten trail of campus. Located in more of the office buildings on campus, students have to make an effort to go there rather than just pass by and stop.

Their coffee is good, their baking is also really good, and it’s cutely decorated! The baking is super decadent, like cheesecake brownie decadent. The food is home cooked and reminds you of the little cafes you see on mainstreet in your small hometown. Very similar to the Lin Ramen, it is a little pricer but you are getting good, hardy home cooked meals.

The staff is amazing. The owner, CJ, is the nicest lady and really loves her customers. I encourage every student to take the time to go down there and try them out. I personally cannot wait to walk down there this summer and take in some sun with a cup of coffee!