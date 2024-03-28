What’s up in Regina this April?

Empty calendar? Fill it up with these events! OpenIcons via Pixabay, manipulated by lee lim

Need ideas on what’s happening this April? Enjoy!

April is on the horizon. End of classes, finals season, heading back home for the summer, graduating… So many things begin to happen in April. Why not take a break and check out an April event right here in Regina?

Living Skies Student Film Festival

From April 4 to April 6, the 35th Living Skies Student Film Festival will be hosted by the Department of Film right here at the University of Regina. It’s an international film festival, celebrating and showcasing student films from across the globe.

The event will have screenings of short films, some workshops, and an awards ceremony for the films presented. If you’re a fan of movies and you want to check out some incredible student work, head to the Artesian on the 4 and La Cité on the 5 and 6.

Tickets will be sold at the Riddell Center from March 25 to April 5, or at the door for each event. You can learn more at livingskiesstudentfilmfest.com.

Jake and the Kid, The Moon Runners, and ka lok

We talk a lot about supporting local and a big piece of that is supporting local arts, which is exactly what this next event will have you doing. On April 5, there will be three local music groups performing at the Artesian for the low price of $25 online and $30 at the door.

At its heart, this event is to celebrate local Regina band Jake and the Kid and their Saskatchewan Music Award. In 2023, they received the Album of the Year award. Their music combines indie-folk and jazz with some lo-fi vibes.

The next group is the Moon Runners, an emo band that occasionally has some cowboy energy. They were also nominated for a Saskatchewan Music Award back in 2019.

Finally, ka lok is a Saskatchewan artist who makes alternative pop music known for their angsty rhythmic sound.

To buy tickets, or learn more about the musicians, head to artesianon13th.ca/event-calendar/post/jake-and-the-kid-the-moon-runners-ka-lok

Shary Boyle’s Outside the Palace of Me Opening Reception

Are you an art fan who likes talking about art with other art fans? You should go to the opening reception for Shary Boyle’s Outside the Palace of Me at the MacKenzie Art Gallery on April 5. It’s going to feel less like an art gallery and more like an adventure. The exhibition has music, drawings, ceramics, and entire automatons.

An amusement park innovator helped work on it and if that doesn’t convince you, I’m not sure what will.

The exhibition explores themes of identity, our self-image, our self-concept, and the way other people see us. At 7 p.m. there’s a conversation with the creator, Shary Boyle, and the exhibition will be open to see at 8 p.m.. The event will also have American Sign Language interpretation.

For more information, head to mackenzie.art/event/opening-reception-for-shary-boyle-outside-the-palace-of-me

University of Regina Theatre Class Production

Do you enjoy stand-up comedy? Yes? Then The Lazy Owl is the place for you to be at 7 p.m. on April 12. THTR203-991 Comedy Gold students at the University of Regina are holding a live stand-up comedy show that night, and you’re sure to laugh at least a few times – surely at least one of the 20 students will have one good joke.

Seeing as it’s their last show of the semester, and last assignment that they’ve been preparing for all semester, it’s pretty much guaranteed that laughter is what is awaiting anyone who attends this show. So, if you’re interested in comedy, be sure to head to The Lazy Owl to check it out!

University of Regina Education Students’ Society Gala

If you’re an education student like me, or you just like galas, you should check out the Education Students’ Society Gala on April 12 at the Atlas Hotel. Meet other education students, connect with professors, enjoy the delicious food of the Atlas, dance to the music played by both a local band and a local DJ, plus there’s a door prize.

It’ll be a night you won’t forget. Also! You don’t have to be an education student to go.

If you buy your tickets before April 1, you can grab the early bird price of $25, but if you miss that deadline, tickets will cost $35. To get your tickets now, head to eventbrite.ca/e/education-students-society-gala-tickets-866779369427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

Auntie Anne’s Country Hoedown Drag Queen Bingo

Do you love Bingo? I love Bingo. Do you love drag? I love Drag. Wow, we’re so similar, which is probably why you’ll be interested in this event too!

On Saturday, April 13, head down to Lakeview United Church for Auntie Anne’s Country Hoedown Drag Queen Bingo. Admission will cost you a little over $30 with tax, but that comes with three Bingo cards and hot appetizers.

There’ll also be a cash bar, so this event is 19+ only. You can buy yourself a Bingo dabber there for $3 and extra Bingo cards are $2.50 each. It’ll be a great night and you can find out more and buy tickets at eventbrite.ca/e/auntie-annes-country-hoedown-drag-queen-bingo-tickets-847274439657?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Isidore String Quartet at Darke Hall

I love string music, specifically string quartets. The combination of different instruments make beautiful melodies. That’s why I recommend you check out the Isidore String Quartet at Darke Hall on April 14.

The quartet recently won the Banff International String Quartet Competition back in 2022. Their music often leans classical, but that doesn’t make it boring; in fact, their ability to feel the music only makes it more exciting. Come listen to them play Beethoven, Haydn, Childs, and more for only $25 if you’re a student.

For more information, head to cecilianchamberseries.ca/isidorestringquartet

Regina Rock N’ Gem Show

Whether or not you agree that crystals have spiritual function, we can probably all agree that there are some very pretty rocks. And for only $2, you could see some very pretty rocks at the Regina Rock N’ Gem Show from April 18 to 21.

Crystals, rocks, gems, jewelry, fossils; they have anything that you could want and there’s no doubt in my mind that you’ll manage to find something you love.

Tickets are at the door for just $2 for a single ticket and $5 for a family ticket. If you’re interested, go to facebook.com/events/708430851336861 for more information.

This is only scratching the surface of April events here in Regina – there are so many more. From comedy shows, to theatre workshops, all the way back to even more live music. Why not check it out?