“Transphobic vitriol”: U of R president condemns homophobia in Pride Month statement 

University of Regina pride parade on June 14 with students, faculty, and community members. Credit: University Communications and Marketing

University of Regina pride parade on June 14 with students, faculty, and community members. Credit: University Communications and Marketing

Jeff Keshen says inclusion and support from the university matters

University of Regina president Jeff Keshen used his June monthly message to address recent attacks on the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Keshen’s remarks went beyond the celebratory commentary that usually marks Pride month.

Keshen targeted what he called the “transphobic vitriol” recently aimed at university faculty members and curriculum, while addressing some of the “hurtful attacks” around recent events at the MacKenzie Art Gallery and Globe Theatre.

The president’s statement referred to recent controversies in different social media platforms that sparked conversations about transphobia and homophobia. These included:

• An education professor who was the subject of a local social media report and was later subjected to vile attacks on Fox TV.

• A Queer-themed art exhibition at the MacKenzie that was the focus of a report on the same social media account.

• A Globe Theatre incident where a teacher removed high-school students from a play mid-performance in response to a suggestive comedic performance by an actor in drag.

Keshen spoke to the Carillon about his statement.

I believe it is the role of everyone in our University community to condemn transphobia and other forms of bigotry and discrimination. The 17th-century English clergyman and historian Thomas Fuller said that “Charity begins at home, but should not end there.” I wholeheartedly agree with the spirit of that statement, although I would modernize it by saying “Compassion and understanding begin at home, but should not end there.” I think that perfectly describes the role of a university and those who work and study there. —University of Regina president Jeff Keshen

“A vile expression of hate”

“Well, there had been an attack on one of our professors in education,” said Keshen.

He says it gained significant attention beyond Canada, spreading to news outlets in the United Kingdom and United States.

Keshen says the coverage escalated especially after reaching platforms such as Fox News — coverage he characterized as “a vile expression of hate.”

Keshen said that while the university has avoided amplifying the situation, the events that took place at the Globe Theatre and Mackenzie Art Gallery this past spring prompted a more direct response.

He said the situation left faculty and members the 2SLGBTQ+ community vulnerable, making the university’s leadership especially important.

UR Pride condemns ‘lies’

UR Pride executive director Bridgit O’Brien also condemned attacks on local organizations and educators.

“We don’t approve of any of the attacks against the globe, against the Mackenzie Art Gallery, against the academics who are teaching how to care for young people in schools,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien argued many of the claims made against those organizations are inaccurate and rooted in fear.

“Lies that come against those institutions and individuals are erroneous and false, and come from a place of deep-seated fear,” she said.