Booful Halloween around the globe

Halloween looks a bit different around the world

Booooo! Did I scare you? Well, I better have.

Why? Because it’s Halloween season, and nothing is more exciting than looking at all the scarecrows and themed decorations on people’s porches. Also, nothing is scarier than an editor before a publishing deadline.

In Canada, Halloween often means dressing up, decorating houses, and going trick-or-treating. Around the world, communities have their own ways of celebrating and honouring the dead.

These traditions range from honouring loved ones to celebrating spirits and the supernatural. While not all of these celebrations are Halloween traditions, each gives a different perspective on how different cultures celebrate life and death.

Dance, dance the night away

In Mexico, Día de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

Although sometimes referred to as the Mexican Halloween, Día de Muertos celebrates those who have passed away rather than solely focusing on mourning.

Families create colourful altars, known as ofrendas, decorated with flowers, photographs, and offerings to honour the deceased.

Hungry spirits and burnt paper

In China, the Hungry Ghost Festival takes place during the 15th day of the seventh month of the traditional Chinese lunar calendar.

During this day, some communities believe that spirits are free to roam the earth, bringing the worlds of the living and the dead closer together.

Families make food offerings, burn incense, and offer joss paper, which represents money or other goods for the spirits.

The burning of the joss paper symbolically sends these offerings to the deceased. Some communities also release lanterns on water to honour and guide the spirits.

While not all of these celebrations are Halloween traditions, each gives a different perspective on how different cultures celebrate life and death. -Chanchal Mitruka

Hidden rings and carved pumpkins

Meanwhile, in Ireland, Halloween comes with some interesting traditions.

In addition to the costumes, one popular custom involves making barmbrack, a traditional fruit containing hidden charms. One of these charms is a ring, which traditionally predicts marriage for whoever finds it.

Who knew rings could equal wedding bells? Now, that’s scary.

Another interesting tradition involves carving turnips rather than pumpkins. In fact, the tradition of carving jack-o’-lanterns has roots in Ireland, where people originally carved turnips before pumpkins became popular in North America.

Spooky, spooky vegetables!

Trainoween!

Halloween celebrations in Japan gained popularity through events such as Tokyo Disneyland’s Halloween festivities, which began in the late 1990s.

Since then, Halloween celebrations have continued to grow from themed attractions to elaborate costumes.

One particularly intriguing part of Japan’s Halloween history involves the Yamanote Line in Tokyo.

In the previous years, groups of costumed revellers gathered on trains for unofficial Halloween parties; however, these gatherings are no longer a regular part of the country’s celebration.

Imagine being on a dark train ride with vampires and witches. Now, that’s a chilly commute!

Celebration of skulls

In Bolivia, Dia de las Ñatitas, also known as the Festival of the Skulls, takes place on Nov. 8.

During this tradition, particularly associated with La Paz and Aymara cultural beliefs, participants honour human skulls believed to provide protection and blessings. Some families care for the skulls year long, decorating them with flowers and other adornments. During the festival, participants may bring the skulls to the cemeteries for blessings.

Quite an intriguing celebration!

Now that’s a wrap for our journey through Halloween and other traditions for honouring the deceased around the world. From hidden rings to decorating skulls, there’s certainly no shortage of fascinating customs to learn.

Have a great Halloween and embrace the rich traditions of your own communities.