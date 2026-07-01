Summer can be sweet for newcomers, too

A fresh generation of kids hits the ground running at U of R camps

Being a newcomer to Canada and Saskatchewan isn’t easy, especially for kids. That’s why the University of Regina has programs aimed at making that transition smoother.

Alison Fisher is the youth program coordinator who manages and oversees both New Beginnings, a camp for newcomer students, and Summer Sports School.

New Beginnings is designed for newcomer children to experience Saskatchewan summer activities.

Summer Sports School is a half-day program from June to August where children participate in activities under the umbrella of arts, science and sports.

The Carillon spoke with Fisher and her summer coordinators, Cara Misskey, Taylor Gottselig and Emma Hills.

We want to build that confidence in them so they can have fun at camp. —Cara Misskey

“Coming right out of their shells.”

Fisher says the New Beginnings program, which started in 2016, was originally created for child Syrian refugees to help them adjust to a new life by participating in summer activities.

An intimidating mission? No. Fisher says her reaction to being asked to help develop the program was simple: “We run a summer camp, we can probably figure it out.”.

Since then, this camp has grown to serve up to 30 children ages six to12 who are in their first year in Canada. New Beginnings runs for eight weeks from the end of June to the end of August and is completely free.

The program is more structured than some camps. Activities include planned weekly field trips and scheduled daily activities.

Summer Sports School participants pose with golf balls.

Submitted by: KHS Youth Programs

When describing the kids’ reactions to the camp, coordinator Misskey said many are shy at first. But by the second week? “They come right out of their shells..

The staff noticed the connections children formed through these camps,, so when the New Beginnings kids wanted to spend time with the summer sport school kids the coordinators arranged for them to lunch together. This lets newcomers meet peers they will be attending school with.

The camp also helps kids understand Canadian culture by participating in daily anthems, field trips and even building an organic garden.

Enemies no more: the jock-nerd alliance

The University of Regina also has a summer sports school program that’s been operating for more than 50 years that gives kids a chance to be part of multiple different areas within one camp. Modules include sports; sports and arts; arts, sports and science; arts and science; and just science.

In the heat of summer holidays, busy parents often come to the solution of dropping their kids at a camp. However, many of those camps are focused solely on science, sports or the arts, with not much space for variety.

Here, kids get a range of choices to shape the experience they want from a camp.

There’s just value in that social connection. —Alison Fisher

These camps are run by students and student-athletes who have experience with sports and kids. All come from diverse backgrounds including nursing, education, business and kinesiology.

This camp costs around $250–$350 per week. Parents have the choice of being able to enroll their kid for one week or the full eight.

Fisher says that parents facing financial challenges can apply for Kid Sport or other types of grants.

The U of R offers many programs for kids of all ages for the summer. Parents wanting to keep their kids screen free and sunscreen ready should give it a look!

