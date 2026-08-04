Red Hot Summer Fun

There’s so much going on you’d think Regina was New York City

New York. London. Beijing. Paris. Tokyo. They are among the globe’s great metropoles: cities that flex their cultural, economic and political might across the planet. And you, dear reader, are fortunate enough to live in such a World City — the sleepless urban chimera of asphalt plains, twinkling lights and cloudbreaking steel and glass towers we call Regina, Saskatchewan.



Tremble in your inadequacy, Calgary! Slump in despair, Toronto! Eat a stale perogy, Winnipeg! The greatest city in North America is here to rule all your summer calendars with a triumphal parade of world-class events. Yeah!

So anyway, here’s stuff to do if you’re bored or whatever.

Regina Farmers Market

When: May 2–October 10, Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9 AM–1 PM

Where: 2190 12th Avenue, City Square, Regina

Price: Free Entry

Fresh food! Local wares! Other stuff? Probably! Regina’s outdoor farmers market is here for the season! It’s every Wednesday and Saturday (except that one Saturday) from May 2 to Oct. 10 in the Pat Fiacco Plaza. Also, be sure to check out the tomato festival on Saturday Aug. 1 celebrating peak tomato season! The one-day festival runs 9 AM–2 PM at the Saskatchewan legislative building.

Hop Circuit

When: May 16–September 6

Where: Local Breweries in Regina’s Warehouse District

Price: Free Entry

Explore bursting-with-beverages breweries in Regina’s wonderful, walkable Warehouse District! The Hop Circuit is an awesome self-guided expedition through six of Regina’s best local beer-bubblers. Just pinch a passport from a participating place and proceed to chug, guzzle and glug the biting-yet-fruity flavours of IPAs from QC brewmasters including District, Copperhead, Malty National and more! Be sure to submit your completed passport for a chance to win a warehouse district prize package positively pulsing with undefined-but-probably-priceless perks and paraphernalia! Cheers!

Haunts Walking Tour

When: July 16, July 30, Aug. 13, Aug. 27

Where: 2405 Legislative Dr (Legislature Building), Regina

Price: $44.81

Explore the Wascana area through a learned lens of local history and terrifying true crime in this sweet summer storytelling experience. The Haunts Walking Tour gives locals and tourists alike a new view of the city in this relaxed four kilometre walk. Yeah!

Night Owl Market

When: Aug. 6

Where: 2445 Albert St (Royal Sask. Museum), Regina

Price: Admission by donation

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum opens late on Saturday, Aug. 6! Why? Because THIS! From 5:30 to eight, the museum will be packed with local vendors. We said PACKED!!! There are also activities, both adult-only and family friendly — including the opportunity to meet a REAL LIVE FREAKING OWL at six! What a hoot!

The Exchange Folk Festival

When: Aug. 8

Where: 2190 12th Ave (Victoria Park), Regina

Price: Free Entry

The death of the beloved Regina Folk Festival after 55 years ripped a massive hole in Regina’s rapidly withering cultural scene. It left lots of why-are-we-still-here Reginans wondering what even is the point of this place (answer: revenue engine for property and business owners). But WAIT! We have some GREAT NEWS!!! The Exchange — one of a dwindling number of Saskatchewan institutions with a soul — has resurrected the RFF as The Exchange Folk Festival. Will this fresh start be the catalyst that sparks a Regina renaissance? With acts including The Besnard Lakes, Andino Suns, Black Thunder, Zoe James and the Wistful Daydreams and more, don’t bet against it! The Exchange Folk Festival starts at noon and goes late in Victoria Park on Saturday Aug. 8 — come celebrate the great music, local and beyond, this city still has to share!

Regina Reggae Festival

When: Aug. 14–15

Where: 2190 12th Ave (Victoria Park), Regina

Price: $50

For the second year in a row, the Regina reggae festival celebrates Caribbean sound and culture with this music festival in downtown Regina. The show includes performances from Exco Levi, Jah Cutta & The Door Crashers, Mello G, and more awesome acts! Irie mon!

A Garden Party Through Time

When: Aug. 15

Where: 4607 Dewdney Ave (Government House), Regina

Price: $25

Enjoy the Edwardian ambiance in the Government House gardens with this quest through time that travels to infinity and beyond, well kinda. Solve an immersive hour-long puzzle at the historic ol’ GH in your “Sunday best”, ending with tea, sandwiches and dainties. Dainties! DAIINTIEEES!

There you have it, ten thousand brontosaurus tons of exciting events in Regina this summer! Also, don’t forget to check out the live music performances going on in the city at venues like The Exchange, the Artesian, The Cure, and more, along with the galleries and museums that made this town an internationally recognized hub of awesomness!

Written with input from the Chaos Desk.